Princess Kate looks divine in tailored military-style dress The newly-appointed Princess never fails to impress with her fashion sense

The Princess of Wales never misses a beat when it comes to style. The mother-of-three always steps out with a certain panache - showcasing luxurious looks to add to her ever-growing fashion archive. On Thursday, Princess Kate visited Windsor with the Prince of Wales, sporting a sleek navy ensemble.

READ: Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan wear matching hats to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The royal donned a military-style coat dress featuring a rounded neckline, decadent gold button detailing, a midi fit, a double-breasted silhouette and a dark, rich hue. She completed her outfit with some black tights and a pair of classic black point-toe heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH Prince William and Kate Middleton make special trip to Windsor

A beautifully composed hairstyle elevated the royal's regal aesthetic, in addition to a natural yet radiant makeup palette. A touch of blush, some charcoal-coloured eyeliner and a flawless complexion highlighted Princess Kate's striking features.

READ: The surprising shoes the royal ladies wore to the Queen's funeral - did you realise?

Prince William looked smart as ever beside his glamorous wife. The future King also opted for navy – serving up sophisticated sharpness in a pristinely tailored suit and tie.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in the sleek coat dress

Princess Kate accessorised with a pair of pearl drop earrings for the event – which was held at Windsor Guildhall. During the outing, the royal couple met with volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their involvement in the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II's committal service held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It was the royal's first appearance since the Queen's state funeral on Monday

In particular, the Prince and Princess wanted to thank the group for supporting the large crowds that gathered in Windsor to commemorate the Queen and watch the procession of her coffin up the Long Walk to the castle ahead of the service.

Princess Kate opted for a radiant beauty blend

Their Windsor outing comes after William and Kate made an appearance at Her Majesty's incredibly moving state funeral held in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

She was joined by her husband Prince William for the event

A sombre-looking Prince William wore his military uniform as he joined the procession walking behind the Queen's coffin.

MORE: The Queen's life in fashion: unwavering loyalty, stoic simplicity and of course, unrivalled majesty

Princess Kate looked elegant for the moving occasion in a beautiful black coat dress by Alexander McQueen with a pair of Gianvito suede heeled pumps. She added a Philip Treacy wide-brimmed hat that came complete with a subtle veil.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.