Princess Kate loves her red blazer and H&M's latest drop has the perfect lookalike

A blazer is a wardrobe staple for those occasions where you want to look smart without going all out, and no one knows this better than the Princess of Wales. The 40-year-old royal is often pictured wearing one and on several occasions has opted for a bright red hue.

Kate paired her Zara blazer with wide-leg trousers and an Aspinal of London handbag in Copenhagen

The blazer in question is from Zara and features a lapel collar, double-breasted metal button fastening, lightly padded shoulders and all-over texture. Princess Kate was first spotted wearing it to watch the Euro 2020 England v Germany game in July 2021, then again in Copenhagen in February earlier this year.

The Princess wore her Zara blazer to watch the Euros at Wembley last July

Sadly it's now sold out, but H&M has just dropped a lookalike that's a must-have addition to your coat collection. Like Kate's, it's made from a textured material and features decorative metallic gold buttons. The red-orange colourway pairs perfectly with black wide-leg trousers and mini skirts.

Textured-weave blazer, £39.99, H&M

Alternatively, for a slightly more tailored cut, Karen Millen has this red military-style blazer. High quality and super flattering, it features a nipped-in waist, structured shoulders and KM-embossed gold buttons.

Tailored military blazer, £148, Karen Millen

We wouldn't be surprised to see Kate bring out her red blazer again this season, so order yours before they sell out.

