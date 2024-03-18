Is it just me or does this new £39 Marks & Spencer red floral dress look familiar?

Last night, while I was shopping online in Marks & Spencer's new-in section, I saw a dress that made me look twice. It might be because I work at HELLO! but Princess Kate's entire wardrobe lives rent-free in my mind and this dress immediately made me think of a dress that Kate has hanging in her closet.

The Princess of Wales has the dreamiest midi dress collection. She's stepped out in so many stunning floral dresses over the years, they’re practically countless, from statement pieces with exaggerated puff sleeves by Alessandra Rich to more low-key numbers from high street label & Other Stories.

Her dresses are never in stock for long, but the spring-ready floral midi I saw that's just dropped at Marks & Spencer is so similar to a style she's worn by Beluh London.

The timeless tea dress is adorned in a delicate ditsy floral print and features a flattering figure-skimming cut with short puffed sleeves and a v-neck. It comes in a regular fit with added stretch for ultimate comfort. With spring approaching, the bright red hue is perfect to inject some colour into your new season wardrobe.

Kate's Beluh London dress has a very similar delicate red floral print. It also falls to a midi length and has three-quarter length voluminous sleeves. She was first spotted wearing it in a Heads Together video in support of mental health week back in 2020, before stepping out in the dress four months later during a visit to communities affected by Coronavirus in London.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wore the red floral dress in London in September 2020

Made from 100% silk, Kate's dress retailed for £550 while the M&S lookalike is a very affordable £39.50. It's available in a UK 6-24 and three different lengths, but you’ll have to be quick, the trending piece is already selling out in several sizes.

I have several midi dresses from Marks & Spencer in the same price range and the fits are always so flattering. They also feel great quality for the price, which explains why they fly off the shelves so quickly.

© @holliebrotherton I love an M&S floral midi dress

If you do manage to get your hands on one, the styling options are endless. For a royal-worthy look, I'd wear it with a pair of Kate's go-to Castañer wedge espadrilles. They're ideal for a summer wedding or party as they give it a more formal feel, but are comfortable enough to be on your feet all day.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate wears her Castañer wedge espadrilles with a printed midi dress in 2022

The Princess of Wales is also often pictured wearing her trusty Superga Cotu classic trainers - and the sleek style is perfect for dressing down feminine pieces. Complete the look with a boho rattan bag or a leather crossbody for an easy daytime outfit as soon as the warmer weather hits.

Or wear the midi à la M&S with a pair of nude strappy sandals. A bold print always works well with barely-there accessories and this hits the sweet spot between comfortable and stylish.

You could even go super formal and channel Princess Kate in a pair of elegant stiletto court shoes. The mum-of-three wore Ralph Lauren's Celia heels with the Beluh London dress, accessorising with an an Anya Hindmarch clutch and the Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops by Missoma.