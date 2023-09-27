Princess Kate stuns in fitted trousers with elegant new hairdo

The Princess of Wales debuted a new look for a royal engagement in Kent

We're used to seeing Princess Kate wearing her hair long and loose, so it came as a surprise to royal watchers on Wednesday, when the Princess of Wales stepped out with her locks wound into a chic chignon.

Princess Kate was attending an engagement at a sensory play centre in Sittingbourne in Kent, meeting youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities.

The royal looked beautifully styled, in a smart red blazer with gold buttons courtesy of Zara, pairing the statement jacket with cropped, fitted trousers and a neutral tee underneath.

© Getty Princess Kate's red blazer attracted attention

The Princess added pointed suede black flat shoes by Boden for the occasion, but it was her new hair look that captured attention. Her newly cut-in fringe framed her face, accentuating her smoky eye makeup, with on fan simply commenting: "hairstyle," with heart eyes

The updo also highlighted her subtle gold hoop earrings, priced at £60 from Spells of Love.

Fans were quick to praise Princess Kate's new look on social media, writing: "The blazer is gorgeous and I love those flats!!!" and: "Chic and elegant for the Princess of Wales."

Others compared the 41-year-old's latest look to other royals. One commented: "Very much a Princess Anne moment in terms of style," while another likened Princess Kate's new style to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Princess Kate's hair looked lovely

"I think she’s deliberately steering towards a single colour palette like the late Queen did, in her own way though and more modern. I think it’s nice, she seems to be reserving the wow factor for evening dresses."

Indeed, Princess Kate has been wearing a lot of trouser suits of late, including a head-to-toe emerald green look for a visit to a textile mill on Tuesday, as well as six other suits in the month of September.

© Getty Princess Kate's chic flats wowed onlookers

HELLO! did some digging to find out what's caused the Princess of Wales' style shift, calling on royal fashion expert Miranda Holder to explain the real reason behind Princess Kate's new love of suits.

"Princess Kate’s image has definitely taken on a more business-like feel ever since she became the Princess of Wales; her more serious wardrobe reflecting the gravitas of her heavyweight role within the Firm," explains Miranda.

© Getty Princess Kate has been favourite a trouser suit

Miranda believes Kate's rebrand has been carefully considered, adding: "She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen."

Indeed, the palace explained they want to shift the focus away from Princess Kate's looks, in order to highlight the significance of her work.

While they will no longer be sharing the brands behind the royal's day-to-day looks, her glittering gowns for special occasions will still be credited.

