Princess Kate looked so chic in Victoria Beckham sunglasses at Wimbledon - and they’re still available to shop

Princess Kate’s tennis season style is always on point, but this year she forgoed Wimbledon whites, stepping out in a selection of flawless green outfits, from a pistachio-hued Self-Portrait two-piece to a figure-hugging Roland Mouret dress in emerald green.

While many of her designer pieces are less than accessible, the Princess of Wales completed her look for the men’s final with a pair of Victoria Beckham sunglasses, and they’re still available to shop at Mytheresa.

Princess Kate attends the Wimbledon 2023 men's final with her daughter Princess Charlotte

Retailing for £202 or $228, they have a softly squared silhouette, made with black acetate frames and tinted lenses. Super chic, they’re a slight departure for Kate, who we usually see wearing tortoiseshell sunglasses, most often by Ray-Ban or Finlay & Co.

The VB sunnies were the perfect finishing touch to her outfit, which included the Roland Mouret midi dress with ruffle detail, Gianvito Rossi 105 heeled pumps in Bisque suede and Milina London gemstone earrings.

The 41-year-old royal also carried the Victoria Beckham Quincy tote bag in Moonshine during the event and an Emmy London Natasha clutch in Blush. Her hair was styled in soft waves and she wore her signature fresh-faced makeup with a subtle smokey eye.

Black sunglasses like Princess Kate’s are a timeless addition to your accessories collection and a worthy investment as they go with literally everything in your wardrobe. The popular pair has already sold out on the Victoria Beckham website, so we’d recommend getting your order in quickly.

A square silhouette is most suited to someone with an oval-shaped face like Kate’s or a round-shaped face for contrast. If you have a more angular face, you might want to try a pair of VB’s more rounded frames, like these ones also priced at £202/$228.

