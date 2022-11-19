Queen Consort Camilla takes centre stage in incredible fluffy hat and £16k brooch The royal looked fabulous bedecked in fur

Queen Consort Camilla opted for some extravagant headwear as she attended Ascot's November Racing Weekend on Saturday. Her Majesty beamed while she greeted crowds at the outdoor event, for which she wrapped up extra warm in a sophisticated ensemble.

Queen Camilla sported a coordinating green wool coat and skirt by Mr Roy, that featured a nipped-in waistline, a classically elegant fit and flare silhouette, a rich forest green hue and a classic collar. She paired the gorgeous green set with a statement brown fluffy hat by Lock & Co, which boasted an oversized fit and a vintage-style fur trim.

A cream blouse showcasing a frilled trim neckline and Victoriana silhouette was layered underneath her lovely coat, adding another luxurious element to the royal's sartorial colour palette.

It wouldn't be a royal look without a peak of pearls – which Queen Camilla donned in the form of some opulent drop earrings that reflected the cool November sunshine.

Queen Camilla Consort looked gorgeous in green

The royal opted for a natural beauty look, consisting of a velvety skin tone, a pale pink lip and a dusting of blush and wore her blonde hair down loose – culminating in a blow-dried flip that echoed the shape of her statement hat.

The royal rocked a statement fur hat

The cherry on top of her refined attire was a horseshoe brooch that adorned the lapel of her coat. The stunning piece of jewellery houses four sapphires, three rubies, and the word Minoru spelt out in diamonds. It also symbolises good luck for the wearer.

Queen Camilla donned a lavish brooch for the event

Last week, Queen Consort Camilla and the Princess of Wales were on hand to support King Charles as he led the nation at the annual Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch.

The royal family gathered at the Cenotaph in London's Whitehall for the Remembrance Day Service. King Charles paid tribute to those killed in battle by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph.

For the occasion, Queen Camilla sported a black button-down coat featuring a classic collar. A mourning veil concealed her face and was fastened to a small floral hat.

