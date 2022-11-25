Kate Middleton's treasured handbag brand is having a huge Black Friday sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a fantastic Black Friday sale in general, but if you’re a fan of Princess Kate's style (and her handbags) you’ll be VERY interested in this one!

Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand Aspinal of London is having a massive Black Friday sale with up to 50% off the full collection until midnight Friday, PLUS you get an additional 10% off applied at basket.

Kate Middleton owns the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in multiple colours

If you want to shop Duchess Kate's exact bag, you’re in luck. Among Aspinal's Black Friday Must-Haves, you’ll find her go-to royal style statement, the gorgeous Midi Mayfair Bag with huge savings.

It comes in various colours from taupe to cherry - you’ll want one in every hue!

You'll also see new prints and textures - we're fond of the raffia style, perfect for your summer 2023 wardrobe.

Midi Mayfair bag, more colours, £476 / $635 (WAS £595 / $790, Aspinal of London

The Midi Mayfair of course is just one of the covetable styles in the sale, and all the bags come in multiple colours and are personalisable with a monogram. There's also a teeny micro version and it's so cute - and a real bargain!

Mini Mayfair bag, £396 / $525 (WAS £495 / $690), Aspinal of London

If you're wondering what else to shop, check out our edit of more of our favourites…

Three bags we could imagine Kate would shop from the Aspinal of London Black Friday sale

Lottie bag, £476 / $635 (WAS £595 / $790), Aspinal of London

Milly bag, £236 / $315 (WAS £295 / $390), Aspinal of London

Midi London tote bag, £460 / $610 (WAS £575 / $765), Aspinal of London

