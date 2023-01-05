Thrifty King Charles stuns royal fans rocking 40-year-old coat - did you notice? The monarch has long been an advocate for sustainable fashion

King Charles III may not strike you as a sartorial trailblazer, but the 74-year-old royal is really quite conscious about his fashion choices.

On New Year's Day, the monarch stepped out in Sandringham to attend a church service with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. The thrifty king opted to wear a warm wool coat for the festive occasion, complete with double-breasted buttons, neat lapels and oversized, slick tailoring.

He layered the smart outerwear over a blue shirt and red patterned tie. Eagle-eyed royal onlookers were quick to notice King Charles' coat was not only one he'd previously worn but was a coat he's been wearing repeatedly for the last four decades.

One royal fan took to TikTok to share her observation, and thousands of fans chimed in with their surprise at the king's thrifty fashion habits.

King Charles III looked immaculate in a smart wool coat on New Year's Day

"I just want to talk about the coat that he is wearing," the user told their 128,000 followers. "This coat that he is wearing, he's had it since like the 1980s. King Charles is king, but he's not wearing new items all the time like, he has had this coat for about 40 years. We love a sustainable king!"

The royal's re-wearing of wardrobe staples was praised in the video's comment section with one user writing: "His shoes too. he's had some of them for over 30 years apparently."

King Charles pictured in the brown tweed coat in Sandringham in 1988

The former Queen's eldest son has long been an advocate for sustainability, switching up his lifestyle for more planet-friendly alternatives in several ways.

The royal has driven his beloved Aston Martin for over five decades, and sought a more sustainable fuel source in a bid to be more environmentally conscious about his methods of travel.

King Charles' eco Aston Martin was driven by newlyweds William and Kate

Charles asked Aston Martin himself to make the change, but was met with some resistance from engineers that were left convinced the car would be "ruined" with a bioethanol fuel.

The monarch has also admitted he's made changes to his diet as he discussed his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint. In an interview with the BBC, the father-of-two said: "I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure."

