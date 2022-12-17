Queen Letizia wows in unorthodox midi dress and thigh-high boots The royal rarely shies away from an avant-garde outfit

On Friday, Queen Letizia of Spain once again demonstrated her unmatched styling skills as she stepped out to attend a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the FAD Youth Foundation. The royal, who has come to be known as the royal who can rock anything, pushed her sartorial boundaries by opting for a unique outfit which left fans in awe.

The 50-year-old sported a snug charcoal grey midi dress designed by Adolfo Dominguez, which featured a sumptuous knit fabric and an unconventional yet highly glamorous scarf-collar. Queen Letizia teamed her statement number with a pair of over-the-knee suede boots, adding another winter-ready touch to her seasonal aesthetic.

As per, the mother-of-two didn't miss a beat in terms of accessories. She clasped a classic black leather handbag for all her daytime essentials and topped off her look by adding a belted element to her attire.

Queen Letizia wore her silky chocolate locks down loose and styled with a side parting, while showcasing a glowing beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a nude lip, a touch of blush and a defined brow highlighted her naturally striking features.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked sensational in a scarf-collar dress

Upon seeing the royal's latest look online, fans rushed to share their thoughts via social media. "Fantastic. So chic," one user commented, while another said: "Fabulous lady, I am glad the belt with dress is coming back in style because I have a ton of those belts." A third comedically added: "*chef's kiss*," and a fourth noted: "I love the dress."

The Spanish royal is known to test the boundaries of style

Last month, the Spanish royal attended engagements in Barcelona related to mental health and care for intellectual disabilities – and she certainly made a statement with her outfit choice.

Queen Letizia was back at it again with her boundary-pushing looks, stepping out in a pair of striking red leather trousers with a high-waisted fit by Hugo Boss. She paired the crimson garment, coined the 'Sistine Leather Pants,' with a ruby red, round-neck knit also by Boss, called the 'Frankie Cuff Detail Wool Sweater.'

