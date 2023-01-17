Princess Beatrice looks glowing in studded outfit in new unseen picture

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, Dr Anjhula Mya Singh Bais shared a picture of herself and the beautiful Princess Beatrice at the World Economic Forum.

The human rights advocate and model captioned the snap 'Royals and activism, Princess Beatrice.' with a crown emoji.

The mother-of-one looked totally fresh and glowing in the picture, with her famous red hair swept back, and natural makeup highlighting her pretty features. The royal also dressed for the weather, rocking a navy blue coat, which featured wide lapels, adorned with gentle gold studs. She added a coordinating navy blue scarf. Stunning!

The World Economic Forum brings together 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state and government and the annual meeting is held in Davos, Switzerland. The theme for 2023 is 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World.'

Beatrice is one of the most forward-thinking royals when it comes to sustainability; and this transcends into fashion, something she is known for.

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in July 2020 in a small ceremony limited to close friends and family, and welcomed the birth of their daughter shortly after in September 2021. Praised for her revolutionary trend-setting for contemporary brides, Princess Beatrice is rapidly becoming the most sustainable bride in royal history.

Although Princess Eugenie made sure her wedding was as eco-friendly as possible by banning the use of plastic at her ceremony, her younger sister Beatrice challenged royal tradition and opted to wear one of the Queen's old dresses.

Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown belonging to her grandmother The Queen – making her the first ever royal bride to opt for a second-hand wedding gown.

