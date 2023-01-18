Princess Olympia of Greece is a total vision in Princess Kate's favourite dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Olympia of Greece cut a seriously sophisticated figure on Monday, looking poised and elegant in a stunning midnight-hued dress to attend the funeral of her late grandfather, King Constantine II of Greece.

The 26-year-old royal remained composed as she arrived at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens ahead of the funeral service. Dressed in an immaculate black dress from royal-favourite brand The Vampire's Wife, Princess Olympia's gothic silhouette delighted royal onlookers who were enchanted by her sleek and classy getup.

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Princess Olympia on HELLO!'s cover shoot

Loading the player...

The Greek royal stepped out in the 'Black Corduroy Day Dress', which featured The Vampire's Wife's signature tailored upper bodice and romantic structured sleeves that have become synonymous with the Princess of Wales' most memorable occasionwear moments.

Princess Olympia slipped on a pair of sheer tights and 'Carolyne 5' black suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik, accessorising with a tweed and leather two-tone clutch from Chanel.

Princess Olympia of Greece wore a stunning dress from The Vampire's Wife

Completing her sombre look, the late monarch's granddaughter styled her blonde hair in soft curls, adding a touch of rosy blush and a soft pink lip to highlight her naturally defined features.

Royal fans were quick to comment on Princess Olympia's stunning understated look, taking to Instagram to share their thoughts. "This dress is gorgeous in corduroy," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Very nice and demure look. Perfect for the occasion."

SEE: Princess Olympia of Greece is a glamrock vision in slinky $3500 catsuit

DON'T MISS: Princess Olympia of Greece pays homage to the Queen with her latest look - did you notice?

"As always, I'm hyped to see a Vampire's Wife dress. I like the shoes very much too. Look super comfortable."

If you recognise Princess Olympia's striking frock, it may be because Princess Kate is a huge fan of the brand. The wife of Prince William has memorably worn her go-to 'Falconetti' dress from the royally-approved It-girl brand on a number of occasions.

GET THE LOOK

The Vampire's Wife Day Dress, £695, Flannels

The Vampire's Wife Day Dress, rent from £91.34, HURR

Her iridescent forest green number features mid-length sleeves with a subtle ruffle trim, a rounded neckline, a ruffled skirt and an all-over metallic sheen - the ultimate statement ensemble.

Princess Kate and Princessa Olympia aren't the only royal ladies to rock the vampy fashion label. Last year, Princess Beatrice looked positively radiant in a fabulous floral mini dress from the brand adorned with pink flowers.

Complete with romantic shirred sleeves trimmed with elegant ruffles and laced with a feminine ruffled hem, Beatrice stood out on Centre Court as she joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Wimbledon.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.