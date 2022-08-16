Love Kate Middleton's £1600 Vampire's Wife dress? This dupe is mind-blowing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is a bonafide trend-setter and often puts brands on the map. One of those labels has to be The Vampire's Wife. The UK-based brand has long been adored by celebrities, but the wife of Prince William has taken their status to another level since wearing their threads.

READ: Love Kate Middleton's bow dress? It now comes in an amazing new colour

Kate has memorably worn the brand's 'Falconetti' dress a few times since it first landed in her wardrobe. Featuring mid-length sleeves with a subtle ruffle trim, a rounded neckline, a ruffled skirt, as well as an all-over metallic sheen, the dress has been previously worn by the stylish royal during a trip to Ireland in 2020.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare PDA tour moment caught on camera

She liked the dress so much, that she even wore it in a stunning portrait that went on display at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum earlier this year.

MORE: Duchess Kate's favourite shoes are back in stock – grab them before they're gone

In the painting, the mother-of-three wore a stunning pair of emerald appliqué satin pumps called 'Hangisi 105 Green Satin Pumps' by Manolo Blahnik that perfectly matched the frock.

Kate wore a The Vampire's Wife dress in 2020

In March, on the third day of the Caribbean Tour, the wife of Prince William went to a reception at the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech and wore one of her most dazzling getups ever, also by The Vampire's Wife.

Duchess Kate wore a red The Vampire's Wife dress earlier this year

Kate chose what can only be described as a show-stopping gown; a floor-length, maxi dress was made in a majorly sparkly, iridescent silk-chiffon. We love the eye-catching ruffle trim and metallic finish; it totally stood out from the crowd.

Get the look:

Sparkle Stripe Velvet Puff Sleeve Tier Midi, £77, Warehouse

Well, if you don't have a spare £1600 and some, why not try this incredible dupe from Warehouse?

MORE: 10 new Ghost looks we reckon Kate Middleton will be obsessed with

The 'Sparkle Stripe Velvet Puff Sleeve Tier Midi' costs just £77, comes in black or red and has so many features the designer number has, from puff sleeves, to ruffles and of course, that sparkly fabric. Currently, all sizes are available, so If you want that glam Kate look, why not treat yourself?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.