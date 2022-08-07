Kate Middleton's memorable The Vampire's Wife look was copied by another royal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the best-dressed royal ladies, so it comes as no surprise her fashion influence has a ripple effect on both fans and fellow royals.

The wife of Prince William has memorably worn her go-to 'Falconetti' dress from royally-approved It-girl brand The Vampire's Wife on a number of occasions. The iridescent forest green number features mid-length sleeves with a subtle ruffle trim, a rounded neckline, a ruffled skirt and an all-over metallic sheen - the ultimate statement ensemble.

On Saturday, photographs emerged on Twitter of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attending her brother's 60th birthday party.

Looking the picture of elegance, the 48-year-old royal stepped out in a dazzling metallic dress in a regal navy hue. Complete with sheer ruffled sleeves, a waist-cinching bodice and silhouette-enhancing ruffled hem, the Crown Princess certainly turned heads in the glitzy array.

La semaine dernière, le prince héritier Haakon et la princesse héritière Mette-Marit de Norvège ont assisté à une fête d'anniversaire a eu lieu à l'occasion du 60e anniversaire de Per Høiby (frère de Mette-Marit) privée au club d'aviron des étudiants norvégiens à Oslo. pic.twitter.com/HQ3EgVPpxP — Tilda A. (@TildaAng) August 6, 2022

The royal looked incredible in the royal blue metallic dress

Mette-Marit wore her icy blonde hair in a naturally sleek style, accessorising with vibrant striped heels and a daring 'evil eye' clutch from Tags Evolution.

Do you recognise her gothic 'Cinderella' dress? That's because it's also from The Vampire's Wife, and boasts almost the exact same silhouette as Kate's iconic "Falconetti' dress from the same brand.

Duchess Kate famously wore The Vampire's Wife dress in Ireland

Royal fashion fans were quick to react to the Crown Princess' statement dress, with many commenting #duchessofcambridgestyle beneath a post reshared to @royalfashionpolice on Instagram.

"I loooove this vampire's Wife dress in all colours!" commented one fan, as another penned: "The Vampire's Wife is doing great thanks to the royal ladies."

"I love how she styles this dress! The contrasting pumps, sparkly bag, and simple hair and makeup," added a third fan.

Duchess Kate and Crown Princess Mette-Marit aren't the only royal ladies to rock the vampy fashion label.

Earlier this year, Princess Beatrice looked positively radiant in a fabulous floral mini dress from the brand, adorned with pink flowers. Complete with romantic shirred sleeves trimmed with elegant ruffles and laced with a feminine ruffled hem, Beatrice stood out on Centre Court as she joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

