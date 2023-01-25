Beaming Princess Eugenie pictured in mini dress after pregnancy news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the gorgeous Princess Eugenie announced a big change in her life - she is pregnant with her second child!

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson announced the happy news with a sweet snap on Instagram which we can't get enough of.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie makes glamorous new appearance

After the news was issued, the 32-year-old was pictured rocking a dress that accentuated her growing bump as was snapped heading out for dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Princess Eugenie and Jack just announced the happy news that they are expecting their second child

In pictures that appeared on MailOnline, the royal can be seen wearing a seriously pretty floaty floral dress from Whistles, and she kept the cold out by donning one of her favourite camel coats from MaxMara.

Eugenie has worn her Whistles dress many times over the years

Eugenie, who is married to long-term love Jack Brooksbank, opted to recycle her beloved Whistles mini dress for the occasion, which she has worn many times. It's known as the 'Dobby Dress in Belize Print,' and the delicate number features wispy layers of floral print, long sleeves, a high neckline and a cinched waist. It's a great item that can be worn in many settings and the floaty fabric works with ones changing shape.

The stylish royal's chic camel coat from MaxMara came complete with oversized pockets, statement buttons and a flattering waist tie, which is great for a growing baby bump!

Buckingham Palace announced the happy news on Tuesday. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said the Palace in a statement.

Eugenie and Jack are already proud parents to son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank who was born in February 2021.

Eugenie took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

