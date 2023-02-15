Love Princess Kate's £179 Fairisle jumper? We've found an excellent lookalike for just £20

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales always looks incredible, no matter what she wears. Whether she's rocking ball gowns, stunning dresses, or even simple skinny jeans, she always makes it work.

When it comes to knitwear though; one of the mother-of-three's favourite jumpers is her Fairisle knit that she purchased from high end brand Holland Cooper. Check out Kate's best outfit moments in our video below.

The stylish yet cosy number features an eye-catching embroidered trim on the neckline and sleeves, as well as statement gold buttons. The royal's worn it so many times; most memorably to read the classic children's bedtime story, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark on CBeebies in 2022.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis later wore it once again, during a surprise appearance ahead of her Together at Christmas carol concert. In a video shared via her and Prince William's official Instagram account, Princess Kate could be seen hanging baubles on a Christmas tree illuminated with fairy lights, rocking the same style.

Get the look:

Apricot Off White Fair Isle Knit Crew Neck Jumper, £20, New Look

And earlier this month, Kate, 41, released a new picture alongside presenter Roman Kemp ahead of the launch of new film, Shaping Us, as part of the royal's recent Early Years campaign, and she donned the £179 jumper once again, as well as trousers, boots, and a lovely fur-trimmed jacket by LK.Bennett.

Now, £179 is a hefty price for a jumper, but you don't need to worry, as we've found the most fabulous lookalike, which you can purchase at high street store New Look for just £20! It's made in the same snow white material and even has the Fairisle print at the neck down to tee. Result! It's selling fast, so don't hang about if you fancy treating yourself.

