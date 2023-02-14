14 royals in romantic red outfits: Princess Eugenie, Princess Kate & more From Princess Kate to Princess Eugenie, these royals have wowed in feisty red hues

Want to heat up your wardrobe for Valentine's Day? Whether you are going for sultry and sexy or are all about romantic, there's no way to go wrong in a dress in a fiery hue of crimson, garnet, or cerise – just ask these red hot royals!

See how your favourite members of royalty including Princess Eugenie, Queen Letizia of Spain, and the Princess of Wales have rocked red dresses and gowns to stunning effect, as seen in the video below. If you've been in need of some Valentine's va va voom – then look no further.

WATCH: Royals wowing in red

Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice Borromeo turned heads at the 2016 Rose Ball donning an extravagant strapless Giambattista Valli ball gown that featured a voluminous, ruffled tulle skirt.

The Princess of Wales

In 2021, Princess Kate wrapped up in a red pleated skirt paired with a soft cashmere turtleneck as she stepped out to visit Taking Action on Addiction, a long-term campaign that will work to improve awareness and understanding of addiction.

Princess Kate looked romantic in a deep red Alexander McQueen maxi dress with ruffled detailing during a royal visit to Berlin in 2017.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana wasn't afraid to flaunt her iconic fashion sense in a daring red mini number for a dinner in Argentina.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

In 2017 Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Laureus Awards wearing a shoulder-baring Carolina Herrera dress with a deep V neckline.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie of York wowed in a figure-hugging midi dress by Alexander McQueen at the 2016 UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 in Basel, Switzerland.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dazzled wearing an embellished gown by Dutch designer Claes Iversen to a state dinner during her 2016 royal visit to New Zealand.

The Duchess of Sussex

Back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex looked ravishing in a cherry red dress featuring a floor-length fit and cape effect. The mother-of-two was accompanied by Prince Harry to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall and certainly made a splash with her fiery look.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia wowed in a bouclé wool sheath dress by Felipe Varela during a 2014 outing to the FAO headquarters for the second international conference on nutrition in Rome, Italy.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria was the picture of elegance donning a full-length silk gown to Prince William and Princess Kate's pre-wedding dinner gala in 2011.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Princess Madeleine of Sweden kept warm in New York City paring her full-length gown with a white fur jacket for her outing to the American Scandinavian Society's 2011 Yule Ball.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi was a vision in red wearing a pleated leather dress alongside her uncle Prince Albert at the 2016 Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan opted for a simple albeit elegant number for the 2016 Celebrity Fight Night Gala held at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked effortlessly chic wearing a Marc Jacobs wrap dress to the 2012 St. Petersburg Loye Prize and Medals ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark.

