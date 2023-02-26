Pregnant Princess Eugenie surprises in £99 biker boots - wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie was spotted arriving back in the UK this week after a sun-soaked break in Montecito, close to where her cousin Prince Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

Following her vacation, the pregnant royal was pictured in Notting Hill in London on Thursday, rocking a radiant biker-babe ensemble that turned the heads of royal fans. Nailing the perfect blend between casual attire and glamorous eveningwear, the 32-year-old styled a relaxed pair of black leggings and an oversized T-shirt dress, layering with a silhouette-skimming camel coat from Max Mara - but did you spot her accessories?

Princess Eugenie was spotted in LA earlier this month

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson elevated her look with a Louis Vuitton 'Capucines' handbag in slick black leather, adding several layers of delicate gold jewellery to level up her evening attire.

We couldn't help but swoon over her daring biker boots, however, which are a £99 steal from premium high-street label Kurt Geiger.

The soon-to-be mother-of-two rocked the 'Sutton' black leather biker boots, which appear to be a new item in her ever-evolving wardrobe.

Sadly, Princess Eugenie's rock-chick footwear has swiftly sold out. If you're looking to channel the royal's sartorial elegance, these £79 lace-up leather boots from Marks and Spencer are strikingly similar. Love!

Leather Biker Boots, £79, Marks & Spencer

It's not the first time we've seen a royal fashionista dare to wear a leather biker boot. Back in January 2022, Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice stepped off the plane at London Heathrow airport following a family ski holiday in Verbier, and her stylish airport fashion was a talking point amongst fans.

Beatrice donned chic Tommy Hilfiger boots and a striking ruffled wool sweater from Sandro Paris. The princess layered her sweater over a classic denim shirt and black skater skirt, which she teamed with black tights and 'Cashmere Storm System Icery Jacket' for Loro Piana.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced they are expecting their second child together in January this year.

The royals are already parents to their son August Brooksbank

Eugenie took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed her son August kissing her growing bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

An official statement from Buckingham Palace echoed the royals' announcement confirming the news. It read: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

