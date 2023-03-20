Princess Kate's £2.25k diamond accessory has the sweetest link to Prince William The Princess of Wales wore her diamond shamrock brooch

The Princess of Wales was a vision in turquoise to join her husband Prince William at the annual St Patrick’s Parade in Aldershot on Friday - but did you spot her poignant accessory?

Princess Kate's unrivalled elegance reigned supreme as she debuted a bespoke coatdress from one of her most-loved designers, Catherine Walker. Turning heads with a striking 'Clio' hat from Jane Taylor millinery and suede teal pumps from Gianvito Rossi, the royal's glamorous green getup was a fitting ensemble for St Patrick's Day, though it wasn't just her clothes that bore a symbolic meaning.

The Princess of Wales looked radiant in a turquoise ensemble

The royal mother-of-three wore a glittering diamond shamrock brooch, a fitting choice of accessory that was a touching nod to her incoming role as Colonel of the regiment.

The Princess has taken over the role from her husband, the Prince of Wales, who is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Take a look at the moment she handed shamrocks to the Irish Guards in the clip below.

Princess Kate's diamond shamrock brooch is incredibly significant to the royal. It was the first brooch she ever wore in an official capacity as a royal following her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

According to Jewellery Expert, Maxwell Stone, the brooch was previously loaned to members of the royal family by the Irish Guards in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Princess of Wales wore the brooch on her first engagement as a royal

"Kate first wore her shamrock brooch shortly after her wedding in 2011 and is reported to have exclusively worn it since then," says Maxwell.

"The piece is made from 18 carat yellow gold and features a tiny, single emerald at the centre of the textured leaves." The striking accessory has long been an important piece in the royal collection, having previously been worn by the Queen Mother and Princess Anne.

The brooch has been in Princess Kate's collection for years

Princess Kate, who often tailors her accessories to her outings, has worn the symbolic brooch on several visits to Northern Ireland, as well as to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Maxwell estimates the brooch to be worth around £2,250 ($3,000).

