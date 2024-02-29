Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice channels rocker chic in unexpected biker boots
Princess Eugenie's sister swapped her stilettos for something cooler

2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice in white with orange fascinator
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Princess Beatrice wore a look no one saw coming when she was spotted at a public engagement on Wednesday. 

Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, was spotted at a Global Student Mental Health Week event where she channelled rocker glam in a pair of unexpected black biker boots from Maje with buckled straps up the foot.

The Princess wore the chunky-soled ankle boots with a designer skirt - the 'Jacquard-Knit A-Line Mini Skirt in Flower & Vine Print' from Alexander McQueen which, as you would expect, featured a floral design around the waist.

The royal added the Maje 'Belted Bouclé-Tweed Coat' over the top for extra warmth and a touch of flair. The garment featured a mandarin collar, a belted waist, and statement gold buttons.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 26: Princess Beatrice of York attends a conference at the Mobile World Congress 2019 held at the Fira Gran Via 2 on February 26, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty Images)© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore the same skirt in 2019

Completing Beatrice's look was a pair of opaque black tights and her hair was worn down and uncoiffured. 

Earlier this week Princess Eugenie's sister was seen alongside a lineup of senior royals for the thanksgiving service for King Constantine II at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle. 

Princess Anne, Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Lady Sarah Chatto at King Constantine memorial© Getty
The royals arrived en masse

The royal walked into the service hand-in-hand with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing the 'Recycled Wool-Blend Belted Overcoat' from Maje. The garment was navy in hue with a structured silhouette owing to the cinched waistline and boxy shoulders. 

The Princess styled the graceful piece with a pair of heels - the Romy 100 Black Suede Pumps from Jimmy Choo and carried a navy croc print clutch with pearl detailing from Ethan K. 

Princess Beatrice in navy with veiled headband with husband© Getty
Princess Beatrice added a dramatic veil to her headband

The elegant final touch was her JBH Millinery 'Mildred Navy Velvet Headband' which was a flower-adorned piece with a netted veil over her face.

Zara in navy coat dress with a bold headband and leather gloves© Getty
Zara styled her coat dress with a bold headband and leather gloves

Beatrice was in good company with her chic navy look. Zara Tindall also wore a cinched navy coat dress, but from The Fold on this occasion, which was styled with the identical Jimmy Choo heels as Beatrice's. 

Queen Camilla in a pinstripe skirt suit and feathered hat© Getty
Queen Camilla opted for navy pinstripes

Also in navy was Queen Camilla in a pinstripe skirt co-ord with the 'Serra Black Fabric Pumps' from Eliot Zed and a Philip Treacy hat. Princess Olympia of Greece also wore a slim-fit navy dress, much like that sported by Queen Letizia of Spain from Pedro del Hierro that was styled with the Carolina Herrera 'Faux Fur-Trimmed Cape'. 

Princess Beatrice of York and Poppy Delevingne attend Poppy Delevingne's Della Vite Valentine's lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden © Getty
The eldest York daughter attended Poppy Delevingne's Della Vite Valentine's Lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden

The royal rocked a totally different look when she stepped out for the glamorous Della Vite Valentine's lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in support of model Poppy Delevingne. 

Princess Beatrice in preppy grey look for Poppy Delevingne Hosts Della Vite Valentine's Lunch© Getty
Princess Beatrice's look was familiar

The Princess looked unrecognisable in a grey Zara sweater vest, layered over a crisp white shirt. Beatrice teamed the vest with a coordinating A-line grey skirt as well as a pair of black penny loafers with a gold buckle. Her hair was unstyled for a natural look and she wore a barely-detectable makeup look. 

The Princess of Wales Visits Vsi Razom Community Hub© Getty
Beatrice's look was reminiscent of Princess Kate's grey sweater vest and wool trouser combo for a Bracknell engagement last October

DISCOVER: Showstopping celeb wedding guest shoes: From Princess Beatrice's trainers to Victoria Beckham's skyscraper heels 

Beatrice's outfit may feel familiar to keen followers of Princess Kate's fashion. The Princess of Wales wore a similar sweater vest and white shirt combo with a pair of grey wide-leg trousers and flats to a Bracknell engagement last October.

