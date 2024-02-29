Princess Beatrice channels rocker chic in unexpected biker boots

Princess Beatrice wore a look no one saw coming when she was spotted at a public engagement on Wednesday.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, was spotted at a Global Student Mental Health Week event where she channelled rocker glam in a pair of unexpected black biker boots from Maje with buckled straps up the foot.

The Princess wore the chunky-soled ankle boots with a designer skirt - the 'Jacquard-Knit A-Line Mini Skirt in Flower & Vine Print' from Alexander McQueen which, as you would expect, featured a floral design around the waist.

The royal added the Maje 'Belted Bouclé-Tweed Coat' over the top for extra warmth and a touch of flair. The garment featured a mandarin collar, a belted waist, and statement gold buttons.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore the same skirt in 2019

Completing Beatrice's look was a pair of opaque black tights and her hair was worn down and uncoiffured.

Earlier this week Princess Eugenie's sister was seen alongside a lineup of senior royals for the thanksgiving service for King Constantine II at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

© Getty The royals arrived en masse

The royal walked into the service hand-in-hand with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing the 'Recycled Wool-Blend Belted Overcoat' from Maje. The garment was navy in hue with a structured silhouette owing to the cinched waistline and boxy shoulders.

The Princess styled the graceful piece with a pair of heels - the Romy 100 Black Suede Pumps from Jimmy Choo and carried a navy croc print clutch with pearl detailing from Ethan K.

© Getty Princess Beatrice added a dramatic veil to her headband

The elegant final touch was her JBH Millinery 'Mildred Navy Velvet Headband' which was a flower-adorned piece with a netted veil over her face.

© Getty Zara styled her coat dress with a bold headband and leather gloves

Beatrice was in good company with her chic navy look. Zara Tindall also wore a cinched navy coat dress, but from The Fold on this occasion, which was styled with the identical Jimmy Choo heels as Beatrice's.

© Getty Queen Camilla opted for navy pinstripes

Also in navy was Queen Camilla in a pinstripe skirt co-ord with the 'Serra Black Fabric Pumps' from Eliot Zed and a Philip Treacy hat. Princess Olympia of Greece also wore a slim-fit navy dress, much like that sported by Queen Letizia of Spain from Pedro del Hierro that was styled with the Carolina Herrera 'Faux Fur-Trimmed Cape'.

© Getty The eldest York daughter attended Poppy Delevingne's Della Vite Valentine's Lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden

The royal rocked a totally different look when she stepped out for the glamorous Della Vite Valentine's lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in support of model Poppy Delevingne.

© Getty Princess Beatrice's look was familiar

The Princess looked unrecognisable in a grey Zara sweater vest, layered over a crisp white shirt. Beatrice teamed the vest with a coordinating A-line grey skirt as well as a pair of black penny loafers with a gold buckle. Her hair was unstyled for a natural look and she wore a barely-detectable makeup look.

© Getty Beatrice's look was reminiscent of Princess Kate's grey sweater vest and wool trouser combo for a Bracknell engagement last October

DISCOVER: Showstopping celeb wedding guest shoes: From Princess Beatrice's trainers to Victoria Beckham's skyscraper heels

Beatrice's outfit may feel familiar to keen followers of Princess Kate's fashion. The Princess of Wales wore a similar sweater vest and white shirt combo with a pair of grey wide-leg trousers and flats to a Bracknell engagement last October.