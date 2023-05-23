Princess Beatrice glows in waist-cinching summer dress for surprise engagement

Princess Beatrice was among a number of royals who paid a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday - though her engagement almost went unnoticed.

The royal visited the garden designed by charity Horatio's Garden, for which her sister Princess Eugenie is patron, alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Looking lovely in a striped yellow midi dress and Chanel slingbacks, she added a fitted black blazer and wore her long hair in loose curls as usual.

The Princess' dress appears to be Jasper Conran's 'Blythe' shirt dress, which features a waist-cinching tie detail and full skirt.

© Instagram / @PrincessEugenie Princess Beatrice visited the Chelsea Flower Show with charity Horatio's Garden

Princess Eugenie, who is in the late stages of her second pregnancy, shared a sweet photo and a video on her Instagram Story of her sister's engagement, who perhaps stepped in to represent Eugenie.

"Horatio's Garden at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea this year, a garden designed especially for those who are patients in spinal centres," Eugenie wrote. "I'm such a proud patron of this charity and my sister loved visiting yesterday."

WATCH: Princess Beatrice wears summer stripes for a sunny day at the Chelsea Flower Show

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo don't often appear at royal engagements together, since they are not working royal family members and both have their own separate careers.

It was a busy day at the Chelsea Flower Show, in fact, since the Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla all also attended engagements at the horticultural event on Monday.

Kate made her own surprise appearance in a bubblegum pink ME+EM dress, teamed with her favourite Castañer wedge espadrilles. In a sweet nod to the initiative, she added her Catherine Zoraida fern earrings to the look.

She stepped out in her bubblegum-hued midi to meet children from ten schools taking part in the RHS Campaign for School Gardening, which aims to help bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children.

© Getty Princess Kate also visited the Chelsea Flower Show wearing her ME+EM dress

Meanwhile, the late Princess Diana's nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer also attended the event, wearing pretty midi dresses, too.

Eliza looked beautiful in a chic pink silk polka-dot dress by royal-favourite designer Alessandra Rich, while Amelia chose a floral number by Zimmermann.

© Getty Images Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show together

With its ruched waist and high neckline, Eliza's retro-style dress was actually very similar to her aunt's iconic style in a number of ways – though she modernised the look by adding a sleek ponytail, drop earrings and simple, glowing makeup.

The Chelsea Flower Show is often attended by royals, and was a favourite event of the late Queen Elizabeth's as patron of the Royal Horticultural Society.

© Getty Kate showing the late Queen Elizabeth II around her Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019

Her Majesty even sent a sweet message of support after the show was forced to go virtual in 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis.

In her letter, she wrote: "My family and I have always enjoyed visiting the Show, and I know that your Members and Supporters will be disappointed that they are unable to attend in person this year."

Touching on her family's long history with the event, she added: "I am sure that my grandmother, Queen Mary, who first attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 1916, would be delighted that many people today have an enthusiasm for horticulture, and that gardening remains a popular pastime in the United Kingdom."