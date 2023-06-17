Princess Kate dazzles in crystal-clad dress we never expected

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a radiant appearance at this year’s event

Trooping the Colour is always one of the fashion highlights of the royal family's itinerary. The annual ceremony, which marks the monarch's birthday, is attended each year by an influx of well-dressed royals. Of course, all eyes are on the Princess of Wales.

The event on Saturday 17 June marks King Charles' first birthday parade of his reign, and he is set to ride on horseback alongside the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

WATCH: Queen Camilla and Princess Kate joined by George, Charlotte and Louis in Trooping carriage procession

For the occasion, Princess Kate looked gorgeous in a rich apple green dress by Andrew Gn featuring a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a structured design and opulent crystal embellishment. A gold brooch was fastened to the tailored piece which was a fresh, vibrant addition to her Trooping the Colour archive.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour

A coordinating green, wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy perched atop her head and held her chocolate locks into place. Her enviable mane was styled into a smart low bun, which complemented her dewy beauty glow. A honied complexion, a tinge of rose-hued blush, a pale lip and a flutter of mascara glowed under the British sun.

© Getty The royal stunned in an Andrew Gn dress

Prince William looked smart beside his wife in a traditional uniform. Queen Camilla joined Princess Kate in the carriage as they arrived for the event, looking radiant in red with a small black hat.

Following the parade, the King will be joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the fly-past and we've seen a number of new faces make their debuts over the years.

© Getty Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales seen in their carriage

The Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour for the first time just months after her royal wedding in 2011. Since their marriage, we've seen William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all make their debuts at the parade.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a Philip Treacy hat

Last year, Prince Louis stole the show at the fly-past, as he dramatically covered his ears and let out a scream as the noisy planes skirted by in the sky.

© getty Prince Louis stifles a laugh at Trooping the Colour

Following his meme-tastic outburst, the young Prince proceeded to pull a number of facial expressions that drew delight from the watching crowd.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate look on at Trooping the Colour

His mother laughed along behind her youngest, allowing all to marvel at her Alexander McQueen coat dress. She also sported a beautiful matching Philip Treacy hat for the occasion, looking like an old-school Hollywood actress in the striking headpiece.

© Getty Kate opted for something more vibrant than her previous Trooping the Colour looks

She paired her look with poignant accessories, opting for her beautiful sapphire earrings, which were originally a wedding gift to the late Princess Diana – part of a suite of jewels given by Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia – and a matching necklace.

Kate previously updated the design into a drop style after Prince William gave the earrings to his then-fiancée in 2010.

