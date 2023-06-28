Duchess Sophie mirrors Princess Kate in £2k McQueen dress – which she styled so uniquely

Royal protocol restricts members of the fashionable Firm from pushing the limits of style too far. However, when a royal steps out in a look that stirs up a buzz from fans, we are here to take note. On Monday, the Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in Essex, sporting an outfit that has broken her signature sartorial mold.

The mother-of-two looked collected in a sleeveless khaki wrap dress by Alexander McQueen, one of the Princess of Wales’ favourite luxury labels. Coined the ‘Belted Asymmetric Wool and Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Wrap Dress,’ the contemporary garment featured a nipped-in waistline, single-breasted detailing, and a military design.

Underneath the designer piece, Sophie layered a simple white short-sleeve T-shirt to create a more modern approach to her everyday style. She completed her summer-ready ensemble with a patterned Sophia Habsburg bag for her daily essentials and L.K. Bennett's ‘Shilo Brown Leather Pumps.’

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the grand opening of the new Charfleet Book Bindery

The royal wore her blonde hair tied back and opted for a natural beauty blend as always.

Upon seeing the Duchess’ latest look surface on social media, fans gathered to dissect her choice of outfit. “I love the dress and love how she styled it with the shirt underneath, it gives a fresh, modern touch to the look,” one wrote, while another commented: “Love the whole shirt and shirt. Super chic.” A third agreed, noting: “I don’t recall seeing her wear McQueen before. I love the dress, shoes and bag,” and a fourth added: “I really love this look.”

© Getty The royal channeled Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen

Sophie’s summer looks flow thick and fast each year. The royal has already kicked off her jam-packed summer itinerary with an elegant Ascot appearance, where her dress garnered much attention from crowds.

© Getty Sophie styled a tee under the designer piece

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended Royal Ascot alongside Zara Tindall to enjoy a day at the races last Wednesday. For the traditional event, she decided to once again step out of her comfort zone, swapping her minimalist pieces for a bow-clad number.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock On day two of Ascot, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a new Suzannah London dress

The 58-year-old wore a heavenly white dress featuring the fanciful bow detailing that protruded from the rounded neckline of the garment. The number also showcased delicate button-down detailing, long sleeves and a belted waist for a silhouette-enhancing effect.

