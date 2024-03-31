Duchess Sophie is a purple delight in vivid Prada coat first worn a decade ago

The Duchess of Edinburgh switched up her usual sophisticated style for a playful sartorial ensemble on Easter Sunday, stepping out with the Duke of Edinburgh at the Easter Matins service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Duchess Sophie, 59, looked divine in a deep purple cropped coat dress adorned with gold buttons. She slipped into towering cream heels and displayed her penchant for marvellous millinery with a cream beret perched atop her blonde waves.

The mother-of-two also carried a deep purple clutch bag rendered from a croc-style material. It's not the first time Duchess Sophie has worn her fabulous Prada coat.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh beamed as they arrived at church

The aubergine-hued outerwear has been in the royal's wardrobe for over a decade, with Sophie first debuting the coat on a visit to the String Orchestra at the Royal Artillery Barracks in 2014.

The royal once again recycled the fabulous coat in 2018, during an unveiling of a statue to commemorate the Blind Veterans UK.

© Getty Duchess Sophie chose to rewear her purple Prada coat

Following in the sustainable style footsteps of the Princess Royal and the Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie has long been an advocate of recycling her own wardrobe; and often shares her clothes with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward appeared to be in high spirits as they waved at onlookers waiting on the grounds of Windsor Castle for a glimpse of the royal family.

This Easter Sunday marks the first time in several years that the Prince and Princess of Wales have not attended the Easter Matins service. Their absence comes just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla all smiles as they arrive for Easter Mattins service

It is understood that the Wales family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are spending the Easter holidays together as they adjust to Kate’s diagnosis, which was discovered in post-operative tests after major abdominal surgery.

King Charles, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, made his first major public appearance at St George's Chapel alongside the Queen on Sunday.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla appeared in high spirits

This year's service will be a scaled back version, with fewer royal family members in attendance than usual.