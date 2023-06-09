Duchess Sophie surprises in 70s flares with grooviest detailing

She may have been born in the sixties, but the Duchess of Edinburgh was, and remains, a seventies girl at heart. Prince Edward’s wife debuted a soulful look on Wednesday as she visited the Shallowford Trust 'Farm to City' Event at Providence House in London.

The royal rocked a pair of printed flares by Sportmax, coined the ‘Dolly Ed Flared High-Rise Stretch-Cotton Trousers,’ which were coolly paired with a fitted white Chloe blazer. Sophie’s luxury ensemble was topped off Soler London’s ‘Amanda Silk Crepe de Chine Top,’ which boasted the prettiest shade of bubblegum pink.

WATCH: Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie beam with pride as Lady Louise Windsor rides on carriage

In true Sophie style, the royal accessorised with Sophia Habsburg’s £150 ‘Ischia’ bag featuring a woven design and orange ribbon. Penelope Chilvers was another name added to her arsenal for the day, as the mother-of-two looked to the royal-approved shoed designer for her ‘Kampala’ leather sandals.

The Duchess wore her blonde hair down loose in tightly coiled curls and opted for a natural makeup blend. Hermes’ ‘Constance’ Amulette Rose Gold Pendant tied the summery aesthetic together, allowing the royal to lead the way for other members of her stylish family this season.

Fans adored Sophie’s sophisticated attire and shared their positive thoughts via social media. “Loving the look head to toe,” one wrote, while another said: “Love it.”

© Getty Images The royal is kicking off summer with some lovely ensembles

A third analysed the outfit in depth, commenting: “I actually love the clogs. They give a fresh touch to the entire look and yes, I know these types of clogs have been around for ages, but they are so rare these days and I really think it works. There’s a sort of hippie vibe even with the blazer.”

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron, during her visit to Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice

Sophie’s sunny outing follows another radiant appearance earlier this week. The Duchess has been particularly busy lately, and also stepped out on Tuesday this week. Sophie paid a visit to Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice in Guildford, wearing a beautiful white dress for the poignant engagement.

© Getty Sophie interacted with children and pups during her wholesome outing earlier this week

She teamed her crisp ME+EM dress with a black textured jacket by Sandro, adding her Penelope Chilvers espadrille wedges for a summery look.

Sophie wore her blonde hair down loose with a slightly off-centre parting, and opted for natural, glowing makeup as usual. For a playful twist, she added a hot pink pedicure to her look - proving that royal ladies are becoming freer with their beauty choices.

READ NEXT: Princess Kate’s £3.4k earrings that flew under your radar are not to be missed

It was once thought that the Queen didn't approve of bold nail shades, but the Duchess of Sussex has previously sported a chic dark manicure - and Princess Kate recently wore a bright red shade.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.