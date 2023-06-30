Princess Beatrice delights in sparkliest party top and chic mini skirt

Like all fashion trends, royal style is cyclical. Across the past year, we have noticed a rota of royal brands surface time and time again, yet one luxury label seems to always reign supreme. On Thursday evening, Princess Beatrice enjoyed a night out at Mark’s private members' club alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and she sported one of The Princess of Wales’ most cherished brands.

In images captured by the MailOnline, the 34-year-old opted for glam rock as she stepped out in a metallic baby pink top by The Vampire’s Wife. The £625 blouse featured eighties-inspired puff sleeves, a dramatic collar, a structural belted waist and button-down detailing that exuded vintage vibes merged with a space age palette.

A pair of £535 sweet Aquazzura kitten heels in nude with black point-toe effect completed her evening attire, in addition to a black mini skirt and a black leather handbag.

Princess Beatrice owns a host of designer pieces

The mother-of-one wore her auburn hair down loose and swept to the side as she meandered through Mayfair for her night out at the private club.

Her husband Edoardo looked smart beside his wife, sporting a navy suit, a pristine white shirt and slip-on suede trainers.

The Vampire’s Wife has become synonymous with royal style since the brand’s launch in 2014. Founded by model Suzie Cave, the label is known for producing gothic silhouettes, ruffles galore, Victoriana designs and puff sleeves aplenty. This blend of modest and playful ensures that royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Kate never turn out a dull sartorial moment in one of the label’s luxury pieces.

We’ve detected that there must be something in the air for the royal ladies recently. Many members of the well-known family have been hankering for change in their wardrobes, and on Wednesday, Princess Beatrice executed a new look that caught fan attention.

The Princess attended an event for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice alongside her husband Edoardo, who has delighted fans with multiple public appearances this week. The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice supports children with life-shortening conditions, their families and families living with the loss of their child across West Yorkshire.

For the emotional occasion hosted by The 3 Acres Inn in Yorkshire, Beatrice donned a striking new aesthetic complete with stripes galore. She wore Jasper Conran’s ‘Blythe Full Skirt Shirt Midi Dress,’ featuring long sleeves, a classic collar and a retro yellow and white colour scheme. The piece, which retails for £250, was effortlessly styled with Zara’s ‘Maxi Bomber Jacket with Pockets in Ecru,’ which retails for £89.95.

Clearly, nude and black shoes are on the royal’s sartorial agenda, as she slipped into Chanel’s classic lambskin pumps boasting that exact colour palette.

Eugenie’s sister caught onlookers off guard with her contemporary styling skills. “The dress is super cute,” one wrote, while another said: “It’s a lovely shirt dress and the Chanel ballerinas complement perfectly.” A third agreed, noting: “Always super cute. Definitely her own style,” and a fourth said: “I like this look. I think it’s a great summer outfit.“