Princess Beatrice is the picture of elegance in silhouette-skimming coat and statement hairband

Unrivalled glamour and marvellous millinery reigned supreme on the third day of Cheltenham Festival, attended for the first time this year by Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Looking effortlessly chic, Princess Beatrice favoured cool, caramel tones for her race day attire, recycling her £880 'Mayfair' coat from royally-loved brand, The Fold.

Cut from luxuriously soft zibeline wool, the Mayfair coat offers beautiful fluidity, serious warmth and an exquisite finish. The royal's coat, which she last wore to Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert in 2021, features a wrap silhouette with a nipped-in waist.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice wore a caramel-hued coat from The Fold to Cheltenham Festival

Princess Beatrice paired it with towering suede boots and a glorious tweed headband adorned with a giant bow. The mother-of-one styled her fiery golden hair in rippling curls, adding a soft makeup look to compliment her understated elegance.

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo matched his wife's toffee-hued look with a brown tweed suit layered beneath a chequered coat. The royal couple were joined by Zara and Mike Tindall, who have attended all three days of the fashionable equestrian event so far.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended with Mike and Zara Tindall

Royal Ascot’s Creative Director, British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher, weighed in on exactly how to dress for the races. With the Cheltenham Festival well underway, it's just a few months before racing's most dazzling event, Royal Ascot, occurs.

"Be bold and creative with your outfit choices," encourages Daniel. "Whether it’s a hat with an unexpected shape or trying out a new silhouette, this is the chance to embrace dressing up and channelling freedom of expression."

© Getty Princess Beatrice opted for a ditsy print floral dress by Beulah London at Royal Ascot in 2023

If you're struggling to pull an outfit together, Daniel recommends starting with a neutral base - a style technique the royal ladies seem to favour. "Be it flamboyant or understated, neutrals act like a blank canvas for adding some more maximalist accessories or vibrant pops of colour - and in its simplest form is timeless, sophisticated, and chic," adds Daniel.

"Once you have the base of an outfit, whether that is a trouser suit or dress, one of the most exciting parts for me comes with the accessories and styling an inspired look that embraces your personal style. This doesn’t have to be limited to a bag or a hat – there are also ways to incorporate unexpected and playful elements such as ties with silk dresses."