Princess Beatrice surprises in eye-catching shirt dress and Zara jacket

There must be something in the air for the royal ladies as of late. Many members of the prestigious family have been itching for change in their wardrobes, and on Wednesday, Princess Beatrice executed a new look to perfection.

The Princess attended an event for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelliz Mozzi. The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice supports children with life-shortening conditions, their families and families living with the loss of their child across West Yorkshire.

For the touching occasion hosted by The 3 Acres Inn in Yorkshire, the royal sported a vibrant new aesthetic complete with stripes galore. Beatrice wore Jasper Conran’s ‘Blythe Full Skirt Shirt Midi Dress,’ featuring long sleeves, a classic collar and a retro printed yellow and cream colour palette. The piece, which retails for £250, was coolly styled with Zara’s ‘Maxi Bomber Jacket with Pockets in Ecru,’ which retails for £89.95.

The royal styled the summer-ready jacket buttoned-up over the dress to form a waistcoat effect, rolling the sleeves of the white garment up in a unique manner.

Beatrice wore her auburn hair down loose in a straightened blow-dry and topped off her look with some Chanel’s lambskin ballerina pumps – a royal favourite.

The mother-of-one surprised fans with her contemporary styling skills. “The dress is super cute,” one wrote, while another said: “It’s a lovely shirt dress and the Chanel ballerinas complement perfectly.” A third agreed, noting: “Always super cute. Definitely her own style,” and a fourth said: “I like this look. I think it’s a great summer outfit.“

Beatrice has been loving stripes this season and recently wore the very same dress for another public engagement. She was among several royals who paid a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday - though her engagement almost went unnoticed.

The royal visited the garden designed by charity Horatio's Garden, of which her sister Princess Eugenie is patron, alongside her husband. Looking lovely in her beloved striped yellow midi dress and Chanel slingbacks combo, Beatrice added a fitted black blazer to create a stark colour contrast to her ensemble.

Princess Eugenie took to social media to mark the wholesome day: “Horatio's Garden at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea this year, a garden designed especially for those who are patients in spinal centres," she wrote. "I'm such a proud patron of this charity and my sister loved visiting yesterday."