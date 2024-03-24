Princess Beatrice nails effortless glamour in unexpected Zara outfit

Princess Beatrice epitomised effortless chic for a lunch date in London this week, stepping out in a monochromatic ensemble as she departed private member's club Maison Estelle with her sister.

The sisters enjoyed a low-key lunch in honour of Princess Eugenie's 34th birthday, opting to keep celebrations intimate and discreet in light of the news that the Princess of Wales is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Beatrice, 35, rocked a surprisingly modest ensemble of clothes from Zara, marking a change from her usual high-end wears and designer outfits.

Keeping it cool and casual, the mother-of-one slipped into a drawstring waist jacket in black, adding a wool-blend midi skirt in grey from the affordable label's 'ZW collection'.

© BackGrid Princess Beatrice wore a Zara outfit with Chanel ballet flats

While her outfit was fresh from the high-street, the Princess elevated her look with Chanel ballet flats (£790) and was armed with a highly exclusive Goyard 'Voltaire MM Bag', which range in price from £1,200 and £3,500 depending on the resale value.

"I really like the mix of Zara with high end accessories. This look is very retro 80s," noted a royal style fan on Instagram. "I love this look! The colours, the volume of the jacket and skirt and the ballerinas look great!"

Princess Beatrice swept her auburn hair into a messy bun, opting to go makeup free as she enjoyed a sisterly lunch date with Princess Eugenie.

Looking equally charming for her birthday treat, Eugenie, 34, donned the beautiful 'Romilly Dress' from fashion designer Paisley Claudie Pierlot.

Eugenie donned knee-high boots and a fabulous dress when she stepped out in Chelsea

The ethereal gown featured billowing cuffed sleeves, a frilled hemline and stylish plunging V-neckline. The dress was created in an elegant navy blue shade and featured turquoise blue flowers as part of the paisley design.

Over the top of the spring-inspired piece, Eugenie slipped on a gorgeous wool coat from Hobbs.

© Justin Goff On the same day, Eugenie read Elmer The Patchwork Elephant to the children to mark launch of Elephant Family Little Egg hunt

The past few weeks have no doubt been difficult for the York sisters, amid the news that Princess Kate is the third royal family member to have been diagnosed with cancer in the last six months.



King Charles is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, as is Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, who is suffering from skin cancer, just months after being diagnosed with breast cancer.