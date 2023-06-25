Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy Glastonbury date

The royal couple were spotted on the last day of the music festival

Princess Beatrice was spotted at Glastonbury with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the pair appeared to be making the most of the music festival.

The Princess was dressed in casual style, as she wore a long-sleeved black top, black skirt, white Adidas trainers and a cross-body handbag.

She was seen hugging friends near the hospitality area on arrival, before heading in the direction of the Left Field area.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi make surprise wedding appearance

Beatrice also attended the festival last year but she is not the only royal to have spent time at the Worthy Farm site in the past. Her sister Princess Eugenie has previously been to the festival, and their cousin Prince Harry attended back in 2013 with his girlfriend at the time, Cressida Bonas.

© Getty Princess Beatrice (second left) greets friends with husband Edoardo

In 2010, King Charles – who was then the Prince of Wales – made an appearance, touring the site with founder Michael Eavis and taking to the Pyramid Stage, where he waved to music fans and met the behind-the-scenes team.

© Getty This isn't the Princess' first time at the festival

It's been a busy week for Beatrice, who joined her cousins The Prince and Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot a couple of days ago. She and Edoardo shared a carriage with the couple on Friday, shortly after William celebrated his 41st birthday.

© Getty The couple also enjoy more formal occasions

While Kate of course looked fabulous in her striking red outfit, Beatrice was dressed in an equally fabulous ensemble, comprising of a white floral lace dress by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier.

© Getty The couple watching a race at Royal Ascot 2023

Her appearances at Ascot and Glastonbury came before some sad family news was revealed, however, as Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, announced on Sunday evening that she had been treated for breast cancer.

© Getty Beatrice and Kate both looked stunning

However, the Duchess shared that she was recovering well, with a statement from a spokesman reading: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo arriving by carriage

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2020

It is understood that Sarah was treated at the private King Edward VII Hospital in London which has treated members of the royal family for decades.

© Getty With her mum Sarah Ferguson in 2022

The news comes after the proud grandmother celebrated the arrival of her newest grandchild, Princess Eugenie's baby Ernest, and she has no doubt been supported by her family at this challenging time.

Beatrice herself is mother to her 20-month-old daughter Sienna, and she is also stepmother to Edoardo's son Wolfie, age seven.