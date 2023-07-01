A royal princess just wore pink cowboy boots - and we're obsessed

The not-so-humble cowboy boot is back on our sartorial agendas and better than ever. Gen Z have ensured that the western-style shoe will dominate the trends cycle for summer, and its reach is simply ever-expanding. While celebs and influencers alike have been championing the return of the rodeo-ready design, the royal sphere is also slowly catching on – and we could not be happier about it.

Now, a royal in cowboy boots may seem like a stretch, but Princess Alexia of the Netherlands just made our dreams a reality. The Dutch royal was spotted posing for an annual family photo shoot on Friday alongside her mother Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, rocking a pair of silver and rose cowboy boots by Sacha Shoes.

© Getty Princess Alexia of The Netherlands attended the Dutch Royal Family Summer Photocall at Zuiderstrand

The brand’s leather boots, which feature a classic point toe, a silver design set against a pink backdrop, a black heel and a shin-skimming silhouette, were paired with Alice + Olivia’s ‘Scarlet Wide Leg Flare Pants,’ in a chic chambray cut and a classic white tank top.

© Getty She was joined by family members Princess Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Ariane of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands for the wholesome shoot

Princess Alexia, 18, wore her caramel curls swept up into a messy bun and opted for a natural makeup blend to suit her off-duty photo shoot aesthetic. In her hand, she clasped a blue crystal-clad purse for her beach essentials, which complemented the girlish glamour of her Barbiecore shoe choice.

© Getty Princess Alexia with her sisters on the beach

Royal followers adored the outfit choice upon seeing images of the princess circulate online. “She is going to be a fun person to follow in regard to fashion,” one wrote, while another said: “Youthful and fun. Bet she’ll be amazing to follow in the future.” A third commented: “Alexia’s a whole mood! So fun. Love the boots,” and a fourth noted: “Alexia is her mother’s twin!”

© Getty The princess wore a white tank top and summery blue trousers

The family's outing comes after Princess Alexia celebrated her milestone 18th birthday on Monday, with the palace sharing three new portraits of the royal.

© Getty The royal looked gorgeous in pink cowboy boots

It was also announced that King Willem-Alexander has appointed his second daughter, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion. Alexia also now has her own personal standard, which features the national coat of arms in the middle of the flag.

© RVD - Frank Ruiter Princess Alexia completed her studies at UWC Atlantic College in May

The teenager recently completed her two-year studies at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major in Wales. She is expected to receive the results of her exams in July.

Who is Princess Alexia of the Netherlands?

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is the second daughter of Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. She was born June 26 2005 and is the second in the line of succession to the Dutch throne.

© RVD - Frank Ruiter Princess Alexia turned 18 on 26 June

The 18-year-old has two sisters, 19-year-old Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19 and 16-year-old Princess Ariane.

