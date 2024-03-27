Queen Maxima turns heads wearing 'horrifying' spider brooches on her shoulder

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turned heads in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday when she stepped out for the launch of the MIND Us Foundation online tool.

While the Dutch monarch looked sublime in a black wool cape and fitted slate-grey suit from Natan Couture, it wasn't actually her outfit that caught the attention of royal style fans.

Pinned to her jacket were two giant and glittering spider brooches. The sparkling accessories, hailed from Argentinian jewellers Celedonio and studded with all-over crystals, were perched on the royal's right shoulder.

© Getty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at the launch of online tool Checkers where adults can learn about how they can support young people with mental health issues

Queen Maxima's striking arachnid accessories sparked a major reaction from royal style fans, who found the polarising pins both "horrific" and "fabulous".

"I don’t know how she does it, but somehow Queen Maxima of the Netherlands can make spiders crawling up her shoulders look cool. Today she was at Checkers, where adults learn how they can help young people with mental health issues," wrote @RNN_RoyalNews on X.

Taking to Instagram, another royal style watcher wrote: "Oh wow, those spider pins are horrific but she's still fabulous."

© Getty The Dutch monarch's creepy crawly crystal brooches were pinned to her right shoulder

A third added: "She looks great in the outfit… but the spider brooches are the stuff of nightmares."

It's not the first time Queen Maxima has displayed her penchant for peculiar brooches.

The stylish royal has quite the collection of insect-inspired accessories in her royal jewellery box. In 2017, Queen Maxima debuted a shuddering stag beetle brooch during an International Women’s Day meeting with the Single SuperMom association in Amsterdam.

© Getty Queen Maxima's peculiar jewels sparked a mixed response from royal fans

A year later, the 52-year-old royal left royal style watchers itching when she wore a trio of bejewelled bug brooches pinned to the lapel of her red and white houndstooth jacket.

© Getty Queen Maxima has an eclectic collection of insect-themed brooches

Insect jewellery was hugely popular in the Victoria era, with a belief that wearing natural motifs were seen as genteel, nurturing and virtuous. We've seen bees become all the rage in recent years, infiltrating the fashion market with their twee appearance and wholesome connotations.

Their slightly edgier cousin the scarab beetle has even become popular within the realm of interior design, peppering cushions and throws alike.Today, many people choose to wear insect brooches to reflect their appreciation of environmental issues.