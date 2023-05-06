Queen Maxima wows in figure-flattering dress with the most incredible detailing

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked the epitome of elegance for King Charles III's coronation in the fitted white midi dress with the most amazing floral embroidery.

Queen Maxima's bespoke Jantaminiau long-sleeve dress, which featured a waist-cinching belt and floral detailing across the neckline.

She teamed the look with a pair of Gian Vitorossi nude leather heels and a matching nude clutch. For her accessorises, the royal styled the white ensemble with a matching headpiece, with a pair of regal statement drop earrings.

The wife of King Willem-Alexander styled her blonde locks in soft waves, with a glam makeup look consisting of a flutter of mascara, a touch of rosy blush and a pink lip to finish complete the classy look.

RELATED: King Charles' III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide

The monarch attended the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who wore a grey pinstripe trouser suit, with a black suit jacket and a grey tie.

Queen Maxima wows royal fans with dance moves





The pair were amongst a handful of foreign royals that attended the highly anticipated occasion on Saturday 6 May, including Queen Letizia and King Felipe, Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan.

READ: Pregnant Princess Eugenie stuns in bump-skimming navy dress and jewels for coronation ceremony

The coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, with the official coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held at Westminster Abbey. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles

Shop Similiar White Dresses

MORE: Prince Harry puts on brave face as he reunites with family members at the coronation - best photos

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Gown © PA Images In 1953, a 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II slipped into an extravagant white duchesse satin gown embroidered with strings of pearls, sequins and crystals. The Norman Hartnell-designed dress moreover featured embroidered national and Commonwealth floral emblems in gold, silver and pastel-coloured silks.On top of her sumptuous gown, the late monarch wore a six-and-a-half-metre Robe of Estate - made by royal robe-makers Ede & Ravenscroft. It took a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, a whopping 3,500 hours to complete the Queen’s velvet robe.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.