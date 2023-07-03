Meghan Markle surprises as the queen of casual in high-rise linen shorts from Reformation

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Santa Barabra wearing Reformation's 'Mason' shorts - shop her signature style

Power dressing has long been an attribute of Meghan Markle's style file, particularly her penchant for longline shorts.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, looked radiant as she stepped out hand-in-hand with her husband Prince Harry in Santa Barbara on Friday. Meghan epitomised elegance as she channelled Californian chic in a crisp white shirt from Annie Bing, high-rise linen shorts from Reformation and Hermes 'Oran' sandals in gold.

The raven-haired royal wore her glossy tresses in loose curls, accessorising with a Panama hat, Maison Valentino sunglasses and a Ralph Lauren buckled belt to add detail to her neutral-toned ensemble.

Longline shorts have been declared Meghan's "signature" look ever since she debuted a pair during a lunch date in New York City in 2022.

Chiming in on her latest look, royal style fans wrote on Instagram: "Meghan does casual looks so well. Belted shorts and oversized shirts, to me, are one of her signature looks."

"Her signature style! And fits her very well. She has beautiful, long legs. Colours and styling are prima. A big hit!" penned another fan, as a third quipped: "Super chic. As always."

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Sussex rocked her Dior shorts during a lunch date in New York City

The Duchess of Sussex's chocolate-hued shorts are Reformation's 'Mason' shorts in the shade 'Cafe'. At £128 ($128), these linen shorts are designed with sustainability in mind, tailored to last you season after season.

If you're looking for a high street alternative, Karen Millen's 'Linen Tailored Walking Shorts' offer a similar silhouette, feminine flared hemline and high-rise cut for a fraction of the price.

The sighting marks the first time the Duke and Duchess have been photographed in public since Buckingham Palace confirmed they had officially vacated Frogmore Cottage.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Sussex wore an outfit reminiscent of the one Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman at a Polo Match.

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

The Sussexes converted the Grade-II listed property from separate apartments into a four-bedroom house as part of £2.4 million of renovations before they moved in ahead of Prince Archie's birth in May 2019.

The couple were reportedly asked to leave in January this year, following the publication of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare.