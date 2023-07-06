Queen Letizia just wore an H&M dress for a seriously grand occasion

The Spanish royal championed high street style in the form of an evening gown

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Princesa de Girona Foundation 2023 awards at the Camiral Caldes de Malavella Hotel. For the prestigious occasion, the Spanish royal slipped into an unexpected look, yet didn’t miss a beat with her sartorial choice.

Queen Letizia made a case for luxurious high street in H&M’s 'Conscious Collection 2018 Black Midi Dress', which retailed for £119.99. The garment featured an elegant V-neckline, a flared skirt, a rich ebony hue, a satin finish, and a sleeveless design.

She topped off her evening attire with a pair of silver slingback pumps and a gold clutch bag by Magrit Shoes, accessorising with some affordable 'Baguette Jonica Creoles Earrings' by Pertegaz.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain attended the 'Princesa de Girona' Foundation 2023 awards

The royal was accompanied by her family, husband King Felipe IV of Spain and daughters Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain. The princesses looked lovely in cropped gowns boasting cream and forest green hues and classic silhouettes.

© Getty The royal wore H&M for the occasion

Queen Letizia wore her dark hair slicked back into a polished ponytail updo and showcased her go-to smoky beauty blend. A honied skin tone, a dusting of bronzer and a romantic chocolate eyeshadow palette accentuated her dark features.

© Getty The dress was from the brand's AW18 'conscious' collection

Royal followers were quick to compliment the royal on her elegant, and seemingly sustainable, fashion choice. H&M released their ‘conscious’ collection in 2018 in a bid to curate a more ethical production chain. The Autumn/Winter 2018 collection was inspired by the home of 19th-century Swedish artists Karin and Carl Larsson, and showcased hyper-romantic designs, party-ready pieces and recycled fabric to minimize waste.

“A Queen wearing a dress cost less than $150 [fire emoji] this is the real Queen,” one fan gushed, while another said: “She is always flawless. She really understands what works for her and does classic with a twist.” A third agreed, noting: “She looks great in this dress. She is one of those people that can make an inexpensive dress look like it’s couture, at least in photos,” and a fourth mentioned: “This dress looks great on her and I love the metallic accessories.”

© Getty Queen Letizia stepped out in a neutral outfit for her last outing

Letizia’s awe-inspiring attire closely followed another sartorial success she debuted last week. The mother-of-two met with members of the Spanish women's football team wearing an ultra-chic neutral look.

The royal's outfit consisted of a knit halter-neck top from Massimo Dutti teamed with Carolina Herrera white trousers and a pair of classic white espadrilles – as well as a pair of beautiful diamond mismatched earrings.

© Getty Letizia rocked a white trouser suit during another recent appearance

Letizia tucked her long brown hair behind her ears and wore a soft and glowing makeup look, as usual.

Once again, fans were enraptured by Letizia’s flawless style. “Casual chic to perfection,” one commented, as another said: “This is what a modern royal woman should wear.”