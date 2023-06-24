Queen Letizia reveals gym-honed physique in slinky satin dress

Queen Letizia of Spain is one of Europe's most fashion-forward royals, and on Friday she showcased her sartorial expertise at The National Final Of Scientific Monologues, held at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid.

© Getty Queen Letizia recycled her black satin dress from & Other Stories on Friday

A champion of the high street, Letizia recycled one of her favourite summer dresses for the occasion. Stepping out in the 'Black Satin Slip Midi Dress' from & Other Stories, the 50-year-old kept her accessories subtle and understated.

Among them, the royal sported a pair of silver hoop earrings, a coordinating satin clutch by Tod's and Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps. As for her hair and makeup, Letizia opted for her signature bouncy blowdry, plus a brown smokey eyeshadow, honey-hued blush and a high-shine lip gloss in Parisian pink.

© Getty Queen Letizia presents the first prize to Alejandro Requena during the National Final of Scientific Monologues

During her latest engagement, Letizia was photographed on stage with Spain's Minister of Science, Diana Morant, as well as the winners of the scientific monologue award, 'Solo de Ciencia.'

Putting on an elegant display, we couldn't help but notice Letizia's gym-honed physique. Over the years, fans have wondered how the European royal maintains her sculpted abs and toned arms – but as it turns out, she sticks to one particular practice.

© Getty The royal showcased her gym-honed physique which she achieves with Iyengar yoga

According to Letizia's younger sister, Telma Ortiz Rocasolano, the mum-of-two enjoys Iyengar yoga – which is slightly different to other well-known yoga styles. Iyengar yoga puts further emphasis on precision and alignment, with poses held for longer than average, helping followers build greater strength and flexibility. Given Letizia's impeccable posture and poise, it's no surprise this is the form of yoga she prescribes to.

As well as her beloved yoga, Queen Letizia reportedly also favours working out with weights, concentrating on biceps and shoulder curls for her lean arms. This is according to her former personal trainer, José Ignacio Hernández-Coronado, who said the royal works out every day. A former staff member at Zarzuela Palace corroborated his comments. "She is extra disciplined with her sports routines. She is an early riser, and gets up around 7 am," the former worker explained to The Express.

"[She] usually takes advantage of that first hour to do some running through the Zarzuela gardens. The queen also has a personal trainer who comes to the Palace every morning.

"She trains in the family's private gym, and she does weight exercises, some cardio and boxing. But she is hooked on a modality yoga called Iyengar."

© Getty Queen Letizia and Queen Rania had a twinning moment on Monday

It's been a busy week for Letizia, who recently returned from a meeting with Jordanian Royal, Queen Rania. On Monday, the pair were photographed greeting one another with a warm embrace and kisses on each cheek in Madrid. King Abdullah II and Queen Rania had flown to Spain for the Aqaba Process.

The royal duo's outfits were perfectly complementary to each other as the Queen of Jordan looked elegant in a black dress featuring pink floral detailing around her waist while the Queen of Spain exuded sophistication in her pink and blue butterfly-inspired dress.

© Getty Their outfits complemented each other with the touches of pink

Queen Letizia and Queen Rania had met on Monday ahead of their joint visit to the National Heritage Educational Workshop in Madrid. Throughout the day they were seen giggling and enjoying each other's charming company – looks like we've discovered our new favourite royal duo!