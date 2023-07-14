Princess Rajwa of Jordan showcases epic styling skills in Alaia bodysuit and rare Dior bag

What brand spring to mind when we consider royal style? Carolina Herrera, The Vampire’s Wife, Erdem, Alexander McQueen, the list goes on. However, Princess Rajwa of Jordan just added another label to the exclusive list, and it has shaken things up.

Queen Rania’s daughter was pictured alongside her mother in an Alaia look during the Sun Valley Summit. The divinely cool royal wore the brand’s ‘Hooded Denim Bodysuit’ and ‘Belted Denim Midi Skirt.’ That’s right, double denim has officially entered the royal sartorial sphere.

WATCH: Princess Rajwa Al Saif Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan in full wedding outfits

The denim concoction featured a faded hoodie-style bodysuit (comfort and creativity) and a long A-line skirt crafted from the same material. The Princess completed her look with a black matte leather Dior saddle bag, which was popularised in the noughties, adding another exclusive element to her covetable attire.

She slipped into a pair of white sneakers for a casual twist and wore her brunette hair slicked back into a sleek high ponytail.

Royal followers were quick to respond to Princess Rajwa’s latest look online. “She is a breath of fresh air,” one wrote, while another said: “So fresh and modern! She is still young, great choice! A third added: “This brand is chic.”

Queen Rania followed suit on the high fashion front. The royal was elegance personified in ruffled pleated midi dress by French fashion house Chloe. The denim-esque piece featured a slimline bodice with chic darting, short flutter sleeves and an A-line design.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple we wed in a stunning ceremony

Once again, royal style afficionados were rapid in their response. “The ladies have similar style and the men have similar style. Rania is such a beautiful lady. She has wonderful style,” one noted, as another wrote: “The color combination is so classy. I love it. She looks so elegant.”

© Shutterstock Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's engagement in August 2022

Newlywed Princess Rajwa and her husband Crown Prince Hussein jetted off to the United States for the trip with Queen Rania and King Abdullah II. Her Majesty shared pictures from the trip on her personal Instagram account on Thursday, captioned: “At Sun Valley Summit yesterday.”

Princess Rajwa’s visit to the states with her in-laws comes over a month after her royal wedding. Crown Prince Hussein married his wife in an Islamic marriage ceremony on June 1. The ceremony, held at Zahran Palace, was attended by a number of foreign royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.