Queen Camilla nails Gen Z dressing with dreamy Bottega bag

Unlike Ons Jabeur or Elena Rybakina, Queen Camilla did not come to play for her Wimbledon appearance on Wednesday. King Charles’ wife took her place courtside to see the two champs battle it out on centre court, aptly sporting her tennis whites for the occasion.

The royal wore an ethereal white dress by her go-to designer Fiona Clare, teamed with a very on-trend handbag. The cream leather piece, coined the ‘Intrecciato Small Leather Shoulder Bag’ was sourced from Italian It-label Bottega Veneta and ensured Camilla’s style remained on fleek all day.

WATCH: Bruce Oldfield reveals he worked on Queen Camilla’s coronation gown for six years

The designer accessory was subtly elevated with her beloved ‘Vintage Alhambra 5 Motifs 18k Yellow Gold & Agate Bracelet’ by Van Cleef and Arpels and Kiki McDonough’s ‘Apollo’ Mini Blue Topaz and Diamond Pendant in Yellow Gold,’ which is priced at a grand £2,300.

© Getty Queen Camilla attended Wimbledon without King Charles

Camilla wore her hair down loose in her signature blowout and completed her attire with some timeless nude heels.

© Getty Queen Camilla chatted with AELTC chairman, Ian Hewitt as she arrived

Upon seeing images of the royal’s outfit surface online, fans flocked to social media to dissect her ace aesthetic. “I love it. Great look for her. One of the best I saw from her,” one wrote, while another said: “Really like the dress!” A third added: “This is nice twist on her standard dress. I like the stripes and the skirt looks nice and swishy,” and a fourth noted: “The piping really makes the dress stand out.”

© Getty Queen Camilla worked as a ball girl in her childhood

During the day, the royal greeted some of this year's ball girls – and her handshake garnered attention online.

© Getty Queen Camilla meets ballboy Sean and ballgirls Larissa, and Cassie

A spectator pointed out: "She greets people using right hand but when she takes her hand to her hair, she changes the handbag and uses the clean left one. Very clever."

Camilla's sister-in-law Princess Anne normally doesn't shake hands with members of the public either. Speaking in an ITV documentary Queen of the World, which aired in 2018, the late monarch's daughter explained how the rules have changed. "I mean we never shook hands," she said. "The theory was that you couldn't shake hands with everybody, so don't start. So I kind of stick with that, but I notice others don't."

© Getty Queen Camilla was joined by her sister Annabel Elliot

While Camilla made her Wimbledon appearance, she actually made a surprising revelation about her own tennis experience.

Speaking to the ball boys and girls at the tournament, the Queen said of their challenging role: "You have to be very agile. I remember doing it 100 years ago at Queen's (Club). It is quite difficult."