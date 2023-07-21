Princess Charlene is date night ready in sheer dress for candlelit dinner with Prince Albert

The princess and her husband, Prince Albert, attended a traditional dinner in Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco and her husband Prince Albert let romance lead the way on Thursday night, attending a candlelit dinner, organised by Monaco City Hall.

The 45-year-old dressed for the occasion, wearing a beautiful navy dress with sheer panels on the shoulders, designed by Swiss fashion house Akris, with fans wowed by her dazzling beauty.

© Instagram Princess Charlene's sheer panel dress delighted fans

Charlene kept her makeup and accessories lowkey, sweeping her short hair back from her face, allowing the dress to do the talking.

"Very beautiful and elegant," one royal watcher wrote on Instagram, while another commented: "She is very beautiful and elegant Princess Charlene, I wish her much happiness."

A third praised former Olympic swimmer Charlene's toned figure, writing: "With a physique like this, she can even wear a jute bag, she always looks good. She is naturally elegant."

SEE: Princess Charlene of Monaco is a total Bond girl in vampy silk dress - and wait 'til you see her hair

The outfit marks the second time this week that Charlene has gone for a daring ensemble choice, with Monday seeing the royal wear a patent leather strip gown, also by Akris with sheer panels. She wore the slightly risqué dress for a gala dinner, and compliments flooded in on the bold ensemble.

"She looks good, more like her old self again," one fan commented, while another wrote: "The cut of the dress really suits her," with a third saying: "Daring choice and I like that. I think she looks great."

Charlene's sultry dress choices were juxtaposed by the oversized white trouser suit she wore to a dinner with the Mandela Foundation this week. Her varying style choices prove that she can wear just about anything – and always look fabulous.

The princess' new dark hair is a hit with fans too. Though she was known for her blonde pixie crop for many years, Charlene went to the dark side in April this year and royal watchers love her style change.

"I'm loving her hair these days," one fan wrote, with another agreeing: "This hair colour is definitely much better for her." A third agreed: "I love the darker hair as well."

MOST READ: Prince Albert's ethereal bride Princess Charlene's tears amid 'tension' at wedding

Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert celebrated 12 years of marriage earlier this month, marking the occasion with a social media post.

The couple's official Instagram account shared a photo of the duo talking and gazing lovingly at each other, taken at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in April.

It was captioned: "Happy Wedding Anniversary to Their Highnesses Prince Albert and Princess Charlene."

Fans rushed to share their good wishes, with one commenting: "Happy Wedding Anniversary to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

"Wish you many, many happy returns of the day. 12 years ago I watched with happiness the magnificent ceremony of your wedding, it was sublime. Princess Charlene I've never seen a bride as beautiful as you."

Here's to many more happy years!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub