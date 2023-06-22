Princess Charlene of Monaco is a total Bond girl in vampy silk dress - and wait 'til you see her hair

The wife of Prince Albert turned heads at the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 45, served a serious power move when she switched up her signature platinum blonde pixie cut for glossy, chocolate brown tresses earlier this month.

Rocking her new head of brunette hair, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco had a seriously glamorous moment at the "Nymphes D'Or - Golden Nymphs" Award Ceremony during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on Tuesday night.

Princess Charlene showcased her siren-like beauty in a jaw-dropping silk dress from her most-trusted designer, Akris.

Channeling Bond-girl glamour, the Monegasque royal debuted the designer's 'Silk Shantung V-Neck Gown' on the red carpet. Complete with a plunging neckline and floor length skirt, the royal's sleeveless shirt dress was crafted from a rich slate-hued silk.

The former Olympian enhanced her statuesque frame with a set of glittering diamond accessories, including a breathtaking necklace and sparkling drop earrings encrusted with diamonds and yellow sapphires.

Royal style fans were mesmerised by Princess Charlene's style moment, with one even declaring: "It’s a 10!" on Instagram.

"One of my favourite looks of hers in a while! Love," penned another fan, as a third wrote: "I really like this gown overall, modern chic and elegant."

"Beautiful dress and beautiful Princess - always serene, elegant and classy," confirmed a fourth.

Princess Charlene has had her fair share of notable style moments recently. From stepping out in an angelic sheer dress to attend an engagement with the Monaco Red Cross, to turning heads at the Monaco Grand Prix in a sleeveless gown decorated with rainbow pleats, the South African-born royal is no stranger to sartorial success.

Away from her unrivalled glamour when in the royal spotlight, Princess Charlene is surprisingly down-to-earth when it comes to sharing snippets of her personal life with her fans.

The royal often takes to Instagram to share sweet updates of her and Prince Albert's twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. From their personal milestones to funny family moments, the royal even shared her shock at daughter giving herself a haircut!