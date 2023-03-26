Princess Charlene dazzles in glittering dress beside Prince Albert amid divorce rumours The Monégasque royals attended the Monaco Women Forum Awards together

Princess Charlene, 45, and Prince Albert of Monaco, 65, stepped out in public together for the first time since they addressed speculation that they were separating after 12 years of marriage.

The Monégasque royals looked to be in high spirits as they attended the Monaco Women Forum Awards at the Hermitage Hotel on Friday night. Princess Charlene looked phenomenal in a glittering sleeveless dress from Akris, complete with an elegant mock neckline, fitted bodice and rippling skirt that featured a statement thigh split.

The mother-of-two accessorised with an equally dazzling pair of 'Gypsy' platinum and diamond drop earrings from luxury jewellers Graff.

As for makeup, the radiant royal kept it minimal, highlighting her ageless beauty glow with a peachy blush, a metallic pink eye look and soft rose lipstick. The Princess swept her icy blonde pixie cut into a neat side parting, levelling up her look with a vampy black manicure and metallic clutch bag.

Princess Charlene dazzled in a silver sequinned dress

Royal fans were quick to comment on Princess Charlene's sparkling silver moment, rushing to Instagram to share their thoughts on her scene-stealing sleeveless dress. "Her broad and muscular shoulders are a testament to her hard work, dedication, and discipline as an athlete," commented one fan, as another penned: "It looks great on her. The dress is much better than what the other attendees are wearing."

"Beautiful," quipped a third fan, as several others commented heart-eye emojis.

Prince Albert looked equally dapper, smiling beside his wife in a suave navy suit and royal blue tie. The royals' appearance at the poignant event comes just after the couple faced a difficult week addressing divorce rumours.

The royals responded to claims published in Royauté

"I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded," a spokesperson for the Palace shared.

Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, met Prince Albert of Monaco at a swimming event in 2007. The couple announced their engagement in 2010, with Albert proposing with a three-carat, pear-cut diamond ring.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Moncao share two children together

They have since welcomed twins together, Princess Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier, both eight.

