Princess Charlene of Monaco drips in diamonds to debut moody hair transformation

The Monegasque royal looked spectacular for the 74th Red Cross Gala in Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco exuded timeless glamour in a billowing ivory gown as she dazzled at the 74th Red Cross Gala in Monaco beside her husband, Prince Albert, on Saturday night.

Turning heads at the illustrious fundraising event, the Monégasque royal donned a spellbinding tunic dress layered with a sheer overlay adorned with glittering crystals. Complete with a scooped neckline, romantic cuffed sleeves and a waist-cinching belt, Princess Charlene's angelic gown highlighted her athletic silhouette.

Most striking was the former Olympic swimmer's choice of accessories. The Princess elevated her ensemble with a pair of exquisite drop earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels' Romeo and Juliet collection, whilst armed with a satin pillow box clutch bag.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Camille Gottlieb attend the Red Cross Ball 2023

The mother-of-two was declared as "unrecognisable" by royal style fans as she debuted yet another hairstyle this year. From her signature pixie crop to her choppy chocolate brown tresses and blonde highlights, Princess Charlene has rocked many a hairstyle this season.

Her mane of choice on Saturday night? A moody mahogany-hued, soft-cropped pixie cut.

The Monégasque royal looked ageless as she sported a radiant beauty mashup consisting of a dewy foundation, rosy blush and a petrol blue smokey eye look.

© Getty The Princess looked angelic in her ivory embellished gown

Princess Charlene's ethereal sartorial concoction was a hit amongst royal style watchers, who rushed to social media to declare their love for her eveningwear. "Oh wow. She looks stunning in the outfit. And the new hair!" exclaimed one fan, as another wrote: "Wow, I hardly recognised her. She looks fabulous."

© getty The royal was a vision in white

"This is a beautiful look on Charlene. The dress is just dreamy, her hair and makeup just gorgeous - also loved her platinum pixie! And the earrings are just magnificent," added a third fan.

© Getty The Monégasque royals co-ordinated in white

Princess Charlene's outfits to the coveted Red Cross Gala never disappoint, and her outfit last year was equally as exquisite.

In a true Cinderella moment, the wife of Prince Albert donned a stunning Prada dress adorned with delicate sequins and floral beading for the event in 2022. The floor-length gown was complete with a scooped neckline, cropped sleeves, silhouette-enhancing A-line skirt and fitted bodice.

