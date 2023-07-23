Princess Charlene of Monaco’s vampy leather dress declared a ‘daring choice’ by royal fans

The Monegasque royal never fails to enchant with her daring style choices

Princess Charlene of Monaco has earned her stripes as one of the best dressed royal ladies, known for her eclectic style and daring fashion choices that often redefine the rules of royal style protocol.

From vampy mesh to slick leather, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco’s unapologetic sartorial prowess often hailed as “visionary” by royal style fans - and the royal’s leather Akris dress to attend the Club Allemand International de Monaco Jubilee Gala this week was no exception.

The 45-year-old former Olympic swimmer looked phenomenal in a ‘Patent Leather Strip Sheer A-Line’ gown from one of her most-worn brands, Akris. Complete with a high scooped neckline crafted from sheer black mesh, Princess Charlene’s dress was adorned with shredded leather panels that cascaded into a full-length patent skirt.

The Monegasque royal exuded elegance in her vampy ensemble as she levelled up her look with a pair of spellbinding diamond stud earrings. Completing her beauty glow, Princess Charlene wore a soft rosy blush defined by golden bronzer, adding a lashing of mascara and frosted pink gloss.

Preened to perfection, Princess Charlene’s newly-unveiled brunette pixie crop was styled in a neat side part.

Royal style fans were beguiled by the mother-of-two’s statement leather look, flocking to social media to share their thoughts on her biker-babe aesthetic.

"Daring choice and I like that. I think she looks great. And I think they look really happy together," wrote one fan, as another penned: "I love this. It flatters her athletic shoulders. I also think her hair looks great like this."

"Oh what an interesting and unique choice. Beautiful, I love it!” added another, while a fourth chimed in: "She makes the patent leather dress work. And her hair and makeup are perfection!"

Princess Charlene’s unexpected hair change from her signature platinum blonde pixie cut to a sleek, glossy chocolate brunette came as a great surprise to royal fans when she unveiled it earlier this year.

Debuting her new head of brunette hair, the South African royal had a seriously glamorous moment at the "Nymphes D'Or - Golden Nymphs" Award Ceremony during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival.

Channeling Bond-girl glamour, the Monegasque royal debuted the designer's 'Silk Shantung V-Neck Gown' on the red carpet.

Complete with a plunging neckline and floor-length skirt, the royal's sleeveless shirt dress was crafted from a rich slate-hued silk.