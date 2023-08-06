Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Infanta Sofia of Spain, 16, rocks cutout dress on a night out in Mallorca - see her trendy outfit
The Spanish royal teenager is a fashionista in the making… 

Infanta Sofia de Borbon in Palma de Mallorca
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce

A family dinner calls for a fabulous outfit, and Infanta Sofia of Spain did not disappoint. The trendy 16-year-old daughter of King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia sported a new cut-out dress by Babbaki, a stylish brand created by two Spanish sisters. 

The young fashionista teamed the dress with one of her go-to shoes - the beige Mararena espadrilles. 

The Spanish royal family leaves the Mia restaurant in Palma de Mallorca© PA Images
The teenager's dress cost $119 and features a stunning backless design thanks to the cut-out details at the side. From the front,  it's all about the short puffed sleeves and the tie-dye print woven with lurex which gives a metallic and shiny finish to the design.

Infanta Sofia de Borbon in Palma de Mallorca© PA Images
Princess Leonor, 17, was also in attendance, and she looked lovely wearing a green patterned dress with a white clutch bag and a pair of espadrille wedges.  

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are both arm-in-arm with their grandmother Queen Sofia© PA Images
The impeccably dressed Queen Letizia of Spain also looked ravishing in red wearing a Mango halter neck dress which she teamed with a pink ikat wallet. 

The family are all on their summer holidays in Mallorca - every year they travel to the island where they stay at the royal family's summer retreat, Marivent Palace located on the outskirts of Palma de Mallorca.

If you're inspired by Infanta Sofia's cut-out dress - shop our favourites below... 

Cut-out dresses - how to get the royal's look for less

  • Reformation cut-out dress

    Reformation Poppies Silk Cut-Out Dress

    How stunning is Reformation's silk cut-out dress? Our dream wedding guest dress this summer.

  • Cult Gaia cut-out dress

    Cult Gaia Terese Cut-Out Maxi Dress

    Maya Jama-favourite Cult Gaia does the best cut-out dresses and we're obsessed with this white maxi number.

  • ASOS cut-out dress

    ASOS EDITION Cut-Out Midi Dress

    We're waiting for any excuse to wear this amazing green cut-out midi dress from ASOS.

  • H&M cut out dress

    H&M Cut-Out Bodycon Dress

    H&M's black cut-out midi dress is so chic, and a very affordable new season staple at less than £25.

  • AllSaints cut-out dress

    AllSaints Tatum Mia Floral Cut-Out Maxi Dress

    Whether it's for a wedding  or your next holiday, you'll want this printed AllSaints cut-out dress in your wardrobe.

  • Free People white cut-out dress

    Free People Cross of Sunlight Mini Cut-Out Dress

    This cut-out mini dress from Free People is super cute for casual daytime plans. It comes in several different colourways.

  • Nobody's Child lilac dress

    Nobody's Child Lilac Alicia Midi Dress

    Nobody's Child's fit and flare cut-out dress comes in our favourite colour for the new season - lilac.

  • Mango cut-out dress

    Mango Cut-Out Linen-Blend Dress

    We love the floral print of Mango's cut-out linen dress.

  • & Other Stories cut-out dress

    & Other Stories Strappy Cut-Out Dress

    & Other Stories' midi dress comes in this gorgeous abstract print and features cut-out back detail.

  • New Look cut-out dress

    New Look Cut-Out Midi Dress

    New Look's bold green midi dress has a split hem and flattering cut-out detail on the front. Dress it up with heeled sandals or down with chunky slides.

  • PLT cut-out dress

    Pretty Little Thing Slinky Cut-Out Midi Dress

    If subtle isn't your style, Pretty Little Thing has cut-out details that make a statement. Like this sleek black midi dress.

