Infanta Sofia of Spain, 16, rocks cutout dress on a night out in Mallorca - see her trendy outfit

The Spanish royal teenager is a fashionista in the making…

A family dinner calls for a fabulous outfit, and Infanta Sofia of Spain did not disappoint. The trendy 16-year-old daughter of King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia sported a new cut-out dress by Babbaki, a stylish brand created by two Spanish sisters.

The young fashionista teamed the dress with one of her go-to shoes - the beige Mararena espadrilles.

© PA Images The Spanish royal family leaves the Mia restaurant in Palma de Mallorca

The teenager's dress cost $119 and features a stunning backless design thanks to the cut-out details at the side. From the front, it's all about the short puffed sleeves and the tie-dye print woven with lurex which gives a metallic and shiny finish to the design.

© PA Images Infanta Sofia de Borbon in Palma de Mallorca

Princess Leonor, 17, was also in attendance, and she looked lovely wearing a green patterned dress with a white clutch bag and a pair of espadrille wedges.

© PA Images Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are both arm-in-arm with their grandmother Queen Sofia

The impeccably dressed Queen Letizia of Spain also looked ravishing in red wearing a Mango halter neck dress which she teamed with a pink ikat wallet.

The family are all on their summer holidays in Mallorca - every year they travel to the island where they stay at the royal family's summer retreat, Marivent Palace located on the outskirts of Palma de Mallorca.

