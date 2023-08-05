Meghan Markle just took Barbie swimsuit inspiration and no one noticed

Think the Duchess of Sussex's bandeau dress looked familiar? It was just like Margot Robbie's swimsuit in the Barbie movie!

Barbie fever is sweeping the world – and it seems even Meghan Markle isn't immune to the hype.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by her husband Prince Harry and friends for her 42nd birthday dinner in Montecito on Thursday, wearing the coolest black and white striped dress in the photos published by MailOnline. The $239 bandeau number flattered Meghan's Pilates-honed physique and paired perfectly with flat sandals and gold earrings – but did you spot the Margot Robbie connection?

Meghan's statement dress, which marked something of a style departure from the classic fit-loving beauty, was just like the one-piece Barbie wears at the very start of the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy.

With rule-breaking horizontal stripes, a bandeau cut, and bold styling, the look reminded us so much of Margot's iconic attire in the box office hit.

© Warner Bros. Pictures Meghan Markle's latest look was reminiscent of Margot Robbie's swimsuit in the Barbie movie

Perhaps the Duchess of Sussex was subconsciously influenced? After all, as a staunch feminist, there's no way Meghan hasn't seen the Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera-fronted film yet.

Meghan and Harry certainly caused a stir when they were spotted leaving the fashionable Italian restaurant Tre Lune on Thursday evening.

They were also joined by their good friend Matt Cohen, husband of Meghan's long-time friend Heather Dorak.

Meghan wowed in a striped bodycon dress by Posse

Meghan completed her look with her favourite $5,427 Cartier 'Love' bracelet and the elegant $4,758 Jennifer Meyer 'Gold Mini Bezel Tennis Bracelet'.

Barbie has sent shockwaves through the fashion world ever since the highly mysterious trailer first dropped (yet it all makes sense now…)

The Duchess of Sussex was celebrating her 42nd birthday

From the prevalence of Barbiecore fashion everywhere we look to the sequinned mini dresses sported by Y2K icon Dua Lipa, Barbie's influence has been everywhere ever since pictures from the set first leaked.

Even our favourite royals have been known to jump on the Babiecore bandwagon before it was even a thing, from Princess Kate to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

The London premiere of the blockbuster was the pinnacle of the style spectacle. We could all use a little more fun in our lives, so let's hope the trend is here to stay!

Meghan's latest outing comes after she made an appearance in a video shared by the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund on Wednesday.

© Getty Images Barbiecore is everywhere thanks to the Greta Gerwig-directed film

The royal looked immaculate in a camel-hued sleeveless turtleneck top from Malibu-based brand, Bleusalt.

She looked effortlessly chic in a pair of flared trousers in the same nude tone and added a touch of elegance thanks to her gold accessories. She never gets it wrong!