Princess Kate is rodeo-ready in skinny jeans and knee-high boots in epic throwback photo

There's nothing we love more than a royal throwback, and this week we've delved deep into the archive of Princess Kate's style.
The then-girlfriend of Prince William rocked a rodeo-ready ensemble to attend the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud back in 2005 – and her outfit was oh-so-noughties. Taking the equestrian theme very literally, Princess Kate opted for a head-to-toe, cowboy-worthy look John Wayne would be proud of.
She donned blue skinny jeans, a brown corduroy jacket, knee-high boots, and a matching wide-brimmed hat as she milled around the horseracing event.
Kate slung a coordinating suede bag over one shoulder and added a black belt to cinch in her low-slung jeans (personally, we think this Y2K trend should never have come back).
Completing her retro aesthetic was a knitted vest layered over a white shirt. The piece de resistance was a giant heart-shaped necklace in baby blue. We're obsessed!
Kate is no stranger to country and western-inspired looks, and previously sported a similar style when she attended the Calgary Stampede Parade in Canada.
The Princess of Wales rocked a white lacy shirt and slim-fit bootcut jeans, topped off with an actual cowboy hat, black boots, and a statement belt.
Her most daring throwback look of all? Back in 2001, the beautiful brunette famously caught Prince William's eye when she rocked a sheer mini dress on the runway of a charity fashion show at St. Andrews University.
Prince William, who paid £200 for a front-row seat, allegedly whispered to his friend, "Wow, Kate's hot!," when she strutted down the runway at St. Andrews Bay Hotel.
These days, you wouldn't catch Kate in anything less than polished perfection. The mother-of-three prefers to keep things simple by wearing tailored blazers, smart suits, and her go-to feminine midi dresses, always opting for minimal, elegant accessories.
DISCOVER: 8 best pieces in Princess Kate's affordable jewellery box
Her look has subtly evolved since she officially became the Princess of Wales, and she's even ditched headbands from her repertoire in a bid to elevate her style.