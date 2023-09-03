Princess Anne is a lady in red rocking silhouette-skimming coat and cherry midi skirt

The Princess Royal wore the boldest tartan coat to join King Charles at church in Balmoral

The Princess Royal, 73, looked bold and beautiful in a scarlet-hued ensemble to attend church in Balmoral on Sunday with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Lawrence attended a morning service at Crathie Church near Balmoral, the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Scottish residence.

Looking pristine in her cherry-red getup, Princess Anne donned a silhouette-enhancing tartan coat embellished with golden buttons and contrasting red lapels, which she teamed with a striking red midi skirt which fell just above the knee.

The mother-of-two elevated her regal ensemble with cream fedora, adorned with a blooming fabric rose and crimson red ribbon.

Princess Anne styled her raven hair in her signature chignon style - the hairstyle she has worn for the last four decades, and one which she claims takes her no more than "10 minutes" to do.

The Princess Royal teamed her suave September outfit with black mules and a woven cream handbag, while her husband looked smart in a khaki-toned suit jacket and crisp blue shirt.

It's not the first time the royal has worn a dramatic red outfit since arriving in the Scottish Highlands. At the Braemar Games on Saturday, Princess Anne was a vision in a deep green tartan skirt and 80s-style structured red jacket to watch the celebrations.

The royal levelled up her look with a cherry-red beret, adding a slick of timeless red lipstick to complete her radiant ensemble.

The Braemar Games is a highlight in the royal calendar, where senior royals often enjoy the Highland Games that take place. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband were captured laughing along as they enjoyed the festivities.

The late Queen was a huge fan and was a frequent attendee alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, and Charles. Photos taken of the royals at the event have also ended up on their Christmas cards in the past.

Typically, the monarch is the patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, and during her life the Queen would hand out cups and shields at the event's conclusion.