Princess Anne dazzles at Buckingham Palace wearing unique brooch close to her heart

The Princess Royal, 73, schooled us all in sustainable fashion earlier this month when she stepped out in Dubai wearing a dress she had first debuted in her twenties.

On Tuesday, Princess Anne once again effortlessly proved her eco style credentials when she slipped into a fitted turquoise dress and wore a triple string of pearls - believed to have belonged to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The elegant royal teamed up with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh for an engagement at Buckingham Palace to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, and put her most fashionable foot forward for the occasion.

© Getty Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie both attended a reception for Korean war veterans

The sister of King Charles added a patterned silk scarf to her elegant ensemble, which added a pop of colour behind the Mandarin collar of her thick wool dress. Her raven hair was swept into her signature balletic chignon, as she elevated her beauty look with a swipe of rosy pink lipstick.

Most striking about her outfit, however, was the glittering heart-shaped brooch pinned to the centre of her collar. The silver pin, embellished with a solitary turquoise gemstone, was first worn during the Princess Royal's visit to the Alexandra Dock at Belfast Harbour in April 2023.

© Getty Princess Anne pinned a striking heart-shaped brooch to her outfit

According to Zack Stone of Steven Stone jewellers: "Turquoise embodies an inspiring colour associated with rejuvenating the spirit, revitalising energy levels, and evoking positive thoughts.

© Getty Princess Anne read out a speech written by her brother Charles

"While universally recognised as a symbol of love, the heart shape holds a deeper significance beyond romance. It symbolises a mindset embracing all humanity, resonating with the Princess Royal’s encounters with individuals from diverse backgrounds throughout her royal tenure.

© Liam McBurney - PA Images The Princess Royal last wore the brooch in 2023 at Belfast Harbour

"Princess Anne is widely recognised as being one of the most thrifty members of the royal family, often choosing to re-wear pre-loved clothes in her wardrobe and cling on to precious jewellery that has been in her collection for decades, so her new heart-shaped brooch (debuted in 2023) proves to be a particularly special brooch.

Given the brooch's fun design, it may have been a gift for the Princess Royal from her grandchildren, whom she is particularly close to.

© Getty Princess Anne pictured with granddaughters, Mia, Isla and Savannah, in 2019

In 2020, ITV released a documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, where her children Peter Philips and Zara Tindall were among the guests who appeared.

Speaking about his mother as a grandmother, Peter said in the documentary: "She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them round for Sunday lunches and taking them for walks. Doing all the things that we would do as kids."

© Getty Anne kissing granddaughter Mia in 2016

"We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We'll say, 'We'll pick them up later, bye,'" Zara joked.