Meghan Markle's Invictus Games fashion is so chic - here's where to shop her looks for yourself

The Duchess of Sussex’s go-tos at the Invictus Games, from J Crew and Banana Republic to Frame jeans

Meghan Markle took quite a break from the spotlight, but royal style lovers around the world can rejoice - the Duchess of Sussex is back and rocking her signature stylish looks at the Invictus Games 2023 in Germany from Banana Republic to Ralph Lauren and J Crew.



The Duchess had my attention even before she made her public debut alongside husband Prince Harry in Düsseldorf, when I spotted that she was wearing one of her three pairs of under-$100 Le Specs sunglasses. The former Suits star opted for the round Le Danzing style that you can shop for $85.

Duchess Meghan's Invictus fashion for the win

While we’re used to Meghan stepping out in her luxury staples, like her Chanel cap toe slingbacks or her Goyard tote, I loved that for her first appearance she chose a very accessible look: a Banana Republic shirt dress that fans flocked to shop. And it’s no wonder - the super chic midi was on sale for less than $60.



I’ve been keeping an eye on Duchess Meghan’s style for years, and one of the great things about her fashion choices is that they’re as wearable as they are stylish, and always in a pared-down palette, so her pieces are always timeless whether they’re high-end or budget-friendly.



She repeated quite a few of her fave wardrobe must-haves- like minimalist pieces from affordable J Crew - which is a brand also loved by her mother Doria Ragland - and skinny jeans by A-list denim brand Frame.

It looks like Meghan might have a whole closet full of Frame skinnies - she also wore a white version by the Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid-approved label earlier this summer.

Shop Meghan's Invictus Games looks

We can’t wait to see what other royal style hits the Duchess of Sussex has in her Invictus Games wardrobe, and will keep you updated through the end of the Games. In the meantime, if you love any of Meghan's looks, you should probably shop them ASAP. The "Meghan Effect" is real!

Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games

WATCH: Come with us to Day 5 of the Invictus Games with Harry & Meghan

Prince Harry was on hand for Day One of the Invictus Games 2023, and wife Meghan arrived a few days later, on September 14, apologizing for being "late to the party".

The Prince Harry-founded sports competition, which sees wounded and injured service personnel and veterans from nearly two dozen nations compete in sports from wheelchair basketball to track and field, wraps up with a closing ceremony on September 16.

If you’d like to learn more, the Games are also featured in a Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus, which follows the stories of former soldiers competing in the 2022 Invictus Games.