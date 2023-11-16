Queen Camilla, 76, is a vision in green as she meets women leaders at domestic violence event

The Queen Consort, Camilla, became the embodiment of grace and commitment to social issues as she attended a pivotal event in London focused on combating domestic violence within the Commonwealth.

The event, held on Wednesday afternoon at Marlborough House, brought together women leaders to discuss and address the critical issue of safeguarding women and children against domestic violence.

Upon her arrival, Camilla was warmly greeted by the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, at the headquarters of the Commonwealth in central London.

Dressed elegantly in a long forest green blazer, Camilla's presence underscored the importance of the event.

© WPA Pool Queen Camilla and Patricia Scotland, Baroness Scotland attend the Commonwealth Women Leader's event at Marlborough House

Baroness Scotland highlighted the widespread impact of domestic violence, stating that one in three women globally would be affected by it at some stage in their lives. She emphasized that women were "disproportionately affected" in every form of crisis.

The support of Camilla for this cause was described as “wonderful” by Baroness Scotland, who also noted the Queen Consort's deep care for people.

© WPA Pool Queen Camilla is a vision in green

Baroness Scotland, who has the distinction of being the first woman to serve as attorney general for England and Wales, stressed the importance of breaking the silence on such a sensitive topic.

“So many people would like to be silent, and it’s not necessarily a comfortable thing to talk about. But Her Majesty has been absolutely adamant that she would be a spokesperson for all those women who think they have no voice,” she said.

© WPA Pool Queen Camilla meets First Lady of Zanzibar Maryam Mwinyi

At the event, Camilla engaged with several dignitaries, including British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Lady Dentaa Amoateng.

She also met with leaders from the Mirabel Centre, Nigeria’s first referral center providing free medical and psychosocial support to survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Itoro Eze-Anaba, the founder of the center, expressed that Camilla's patronage had encouraged people to speak up and brought credibility to their efforts.

© WPA Pool Queen Camilla talks to guests as she attends the Commonwealth Women Leader's event at Marlborough House

The center has notably assisted more than 8,200 survivors, with clients ranging from as young as three months to 82 years old.

Ayotola Jagun, director at the Mirabel Centre, echoed the sentiment, noting that Camilla's backing had significantly boosted the confidence of the center’s staff.

Another highlight of the event was Camilla's interaction with Maya Kirti Nanan, the recipient of the Commonwealth’s Young Person of the Year award for 2023.

The 20-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago founded an autism center called Rahul’s Clubhouse, named in honor of her brother Rahul, who was diagnosed with autism.

The Commonwealth Secretariat stated that the event at Marlborough House aimed to forge an alliance engaging various sectors and professions in the fight against domestic violence.

This initiative is set to inform the Commonwealth’s strategy at Cop28, advocating for the needs and interests of women and girls. This includes the call for an inclusive loss and damage fund.

