Queen Camilla debuts spellbinding new headpiece designed by wedding milliner

Queen Camilla put on a united front supporting her husband King Charles as he led the Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday.

The royal, 76, looked poised and elegant in an all-black ensemble, rewearing a wool and satin dress designed by one of her most-trusted designers, Fiona Clare. The dress was last worn by Camilla at the funeral of Her Late Majesty The Queen.

While the Princess of Wales turned to pre-loved garments for the poignant occasion, recycling a hat first worn in her twenties at Prince William's Sandhurst graduation, Queen Camilla opted for a sublime new headpiece to finish off her sombre attire.

© PA Images The royal debuted a fabulous new hat designed by Philip Treacy

The Queen wore a fabulous hat adorned with dramatic plumes of feathers coiled into an abstract globe on her head - designed by royal-favourite milliner Philip Treacy.

© Getty The Queen and Princess of Wales watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

The royal ladies have long turned to the Irish milliner for his innovative headwear and imaginative art form, donning his designs to everything from Royal Ascot to royal weddings over the last two decades.

Philip was responsible for creating Camilla's gold wedding headpiece when she married King Charles in 2005; also using hand-shaped feathers in that unforgettable accessory.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore a striking feathered headpiece to marry King Charles in 2005

London-based couturiers Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson created a beautiful cream silk chiffon dress with a matching coat for Camilla and Charles' civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, and another unique grey silk coat dress with embroidered gold detailing for a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Not only did Queen Camilla break from the traditional white bridal gown, but she also ditched a tiara in favour of two hats.

© Getty Queen Camilla's headdress was designed by Philip Treacy

"It was a thrill to design a headdress for her because it was a momentous, historical moment for everybody concerned," Phillip Treacy revealed in an interview for the Victoria & Albert Museum on Camilla's wedding couture.

"The process [of making her wedding headdress] was simple because the Duchess left the headdress to me, she put her trust in my ability," said Philip. "The inspiration was to draw, with feathers, something that encapsulated the spirit of the occasion."

